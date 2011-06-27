  1. Home
1991 Ford Festiva Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

The L Plus model is dropped. The LX is renamed GL and gets body-color bumpers and color-keyed wheels in the process.

Most helpful consumer reviews

The 'wip'
Joseph,07/08/2009
I bought this car for my then 16 y/o daughter as a 'disposable' vehicle with the intention of replacing it within 6 months or when she totaled it... Well, 8 years later and the car is still going strong. It has has several repairs due to use and abuse but it has performed flawlessly overall. Now, it is the pride and joy of my youngest son who keeps it in tip top running condition. He is always looking for ways to better it without altering the original package.
Ford Festiva 1991
Scott Postma,04/30/2005
I've found this car trustworthy and free from unexpected maintenance. Not recomended for heavy highway driving as wind has effect on car. After 125,000 miles motor is very sound and doesn't burn oil. The interior is roomy and can hold 4 adults with leg room and headroom, or three bales of hay and two adults. I've enjoyed the smallness of the car as parking and turning around is very simple and quick, especially in downtown areas.
great used car
babs,07/06/2003
I have owned this car for almost 10 years, and and its always been reliable. It now has over 100,000 miles on it with little rust and few repairs for it's age (mostly limited to wheel bearings and mufflers). The fuel economy on a 5-speed is fantastic, it's great fun to drive, and it has always handled snow, wet pavement, and icy conditions relatively well. For someone with short legs, its particularly great; I can reach the pedals and still sit comfortably far back from the steering wheel. Repairs have proven to be relatively inexpensive, and there is plenty of room in the back for hauling camping equipment.
I love my festy!
Charlie1717,12/28/2009
I love my Festiva. Great MPG, fun to drive, Very reliable. If you want a good fun reliable car with unbelievable gas mileage then buy a festiva. They are getting hard to come by. FESTIVA!
See all 12 reviews of the 1991 Ford Festiva
Features & Specs

MPG
30 city / 38 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
63 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 Ford Festiva Overview

The Used 1991 Ford Festiva is offered in the following submodels: Festiva Hatchback. Available styles include GL 2dr Hatchback, and L 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Ford Festiva?

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Ford Festiva?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Research Similar Vehicles