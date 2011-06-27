  1. Home
Used 1999 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 F-150 SVT Lightning
4.9
18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My fifth Lightning, Not Kidding!

BadBolt, 11/07/2010
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

New 2000 New 2001 Used 1999 Used 2001 Used 1999 It's a sickness. I guess I can't get this truck out of my blood. The Lightning is now a legend. Get yourself a low mile one while you can. They are going to be more difficult to find from here on out. I have never had any issues with the five I've owned. They tow like crazy. I think this will be my last, as I have the one I want for the long run. Only drive this one in the summer and it's never seen salt. The only thing about the 99's is the spark plug threads in the cylinders only has four and if you're not keeping up on maintenance, you can have a plug blow out. Just make sure you check them for gentle tightness and don't over-boost the motor

Lightning Bolt

Santopete, 02/19/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought this truck used in Jan 2010 with only 39K miles on it. One of the prior owners added a pulley, a Diablosports tuner and quite possibly a demon in the engine. The reason I mention that is because I was already traveling at about 60 mph when for the first time, I really hit the gas and literally got pinned back in the seat. The whistle of the Supercharger only added to the thrill while the truck accelerated to blatantly illegal speeds almost instantly. At no time during that experience did I feel that the truck was topping out, it just kept pulling. There is no hesitation at any speed and the power can best be described as instant and indefinite.

This is one Great Truck

Bill, 11/08/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

From new it turned heads, beat muscle cars and sports cars. The most surprising vehicle I ever owned. Still has fresh looks and will for years. Excellent reliability. No mechanicals but two recalls performed without issue. Traction can be an issue in damp conditions due to extreme horsepower. Where else can you haul hay, tools, boat or camper while beating all but supercars up to 1/4 mile. Takes only chip upgrade and air filter to equal 400hp. Bullet proof drive train up to 500hp.

Incredible Truck

Greg, 04/07/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This truck is incredible. The horsepower & torque is neck snapping. Didn't realize there was a truck built that was so fast & that handles so well. Love the interior styling. This vehicle equals my Corvette in speed.

Sneaky fast

Bill C., 10/05/2016
2dr Regular Cab Stepside SB
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought this 1999 Lightning after reading AutoWeek review. Same red as on the cover in January 1999. Still have the truck in 2016 with 31,000 original miles with no accidents and So. California driven. All bolt-on upgrades keeping ALL original parts. 4lb. overboost lower pulley, Air Raid air system, larger Mass Air Sensor, Diablo tuner, Borla Exhaust, Bilstein shocks, 5" Aluminum Drive Shaft (this really improves highway smoothness), JLB shorty headers, clear rear lens covers (from 2002 model), upgraded headlights, cabin air-filter and custom red tonneau cover. This series is a great vehicle that far exceeds expectations and cost new. Now holding resale value very well. These trucks are stupid fast. No additional comments except every time I take the truck out or wash it someone stops me and wants to buy it. These trucks are holding excellent resale value and excellent condition ones are gaining value. With the bolt on modifications and a shift kit just installed it remains extremely fast. Mileage per year averaging less than 1,000 since 2003.

