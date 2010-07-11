Used 1999 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning for Sale Near Me

New 2000 New 2001 Used 1999 Used 2001 Used 1999 It's a sickness. I guess I can't get this truck out of my blood. The Lightning is now a legend. Get yourself a low mile one while you can. They are going to be more difficult to find from here on out. I have never had any issues with the five I've owned. They tow like crazy. I think this will be my last, as I have the one I want for the long run. Only drive this one in the summer and it's never seen salt. The only thing about the 99's is the spark plug threads in the cylinders only has four and if you're not keeping up on maintenance, you can have a plug blow out. Just make sure you check them for gentle tightness and don't over-boost the motor

