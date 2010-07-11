Used 1999 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
F-150 SVT Lightning Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford F-150 SVT Lightning searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150 SVT Lightning
  4. Used 1999 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning

Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-150 SVT Lightning

Read recent reviews for the Ford F-150 SVT Lightning
Overall Consumer Rating
4.918 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
  • 5
    (94%)
  • 4
    (6%)
My fifth Lightning, Not Kidding!
BadBolt,11/07/2010
New 2000 New 2001 Used 1999 Used 2001 Used 1999 It's a sickness. I guess I can't get this truck out of my blood. The Lightning is now a legend. Get yourself a low mile one while you can. They are going to be more difficult to find from here on out. I have never had any issues with the five I've owned. They tow like crazy. I think this will be my last, as I have the one I want for the long run. Only drive this one in the summer and it's never seen salt. The only thing about the 99's is the spark plug threads in the cylinders only has four and if you're not keeping up on maintenance, you can have a plug blow out. Just make sure you check them for gentle tightness and don't over-boost the motor
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
F-150 SVT Lightning
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to

Related Ford F-150 SVT Lightning info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings