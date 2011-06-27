Used 2002 Ford Escort Consumer Reviews

great car fordman62702 , 03/29/2013 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I had one of these for 4 years and 35,000 miles until someone hit me and tore the front end off, spinning me around and deploying the airbags. I walked away unscathed, The car surprised me by taking a hit that well. Tough little car. Was fun to drive, cheap to maintain, great MPG. Interior held up well. Not the most comfortable for highway cruises, to be expected. The car only left me stranded twice, a tie rod end broke at 100,000 miles (that could have been bad) and a loose grounding block on the negative battery cable kept it from starting (thought it was the fuel pump at first, phew) Lots of good forums and info out there on these cars, take advantage. Report Abuse

ZX2 fun bulli , 11/24/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I love this car alot. i bought it for cheap with low miles. i did have some problems such as misfiring when cold but after a tune up, pcv valve replacment, fuel system cleaner, new fuel filter. the car runs great. shifts great with pennzoil synchromesh in the trans. Its just a great car al together for the money. Better then any old rusted civic that is for sure.

Really great car for the cost sheajay , 08/03/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I've owned a 2002 Ford ZX2 (5-speed) since 2004. I bought it used with 43k miles and am trading it in tomorrow with over 156,000 miles on it. Overall, it has been a GREAT car and I wish I could keep it but my needs have changed and I need to get a car with more trunk space. I think the car has broken down twice- once the fuel pump went out and the other time was a timing belt I put off replacing & it broke. The engine was great and I consider the car to be reliable overall. Also it was great in snow w/all-season tires. I never even had to recharge the A/C or buy a new battery. Great budget car.

Awesome Car Mopar08 , 11/15/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Hello. I am a junior in high school and needed a car by the time school came around for various activities. I have a white deluxe edition ZX2. I love it. I live 18 miles from school and this car is awesome on fuel mileage. I was getting about 30-33 mpg when I first got the car in August. However, after replacing the oil with Mobil 1 I now get 31-37 mpg. It has 96,700 miles and the only work done was replacing a wire. The only complaint I have is rough shifting when it is cold outside.