Used 2003 Ford Econoline Wagon Consumer Reviews

Great Van Superdad , 08/02/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This van replaced my 1999 150 van with the 4.6. It is night and day. Granted 1/2 ton to 1 ton jump but the difference was huge! I wish they made more of these in diesel. One tough van! Report Abuse

nice van Bob4634 , 10/21/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful its a nice van, plain and simple can do lots of work. Useful for small bisniesse Report Abuse

Solid Vehicle Jeff Sharp , 08/31/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Although this is normally a commercial vehicle, this is one of our family vehicles. We have a large family and this is very reliable, tough and easy to drive for it's size. We use this around town and on long trips and never a problem. Parking in town is difficult but again for its size, it has an amazing turning radius. Very satisfied with this van! Report Abuse

POOR DEALERSHIPS MAD , 02/28/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The last Ford I purshased was 1985. then again in 2002. Each time the dealer net work was terrible! Air noise in 2002 air leak under the dash is noisy and very cold on the drivers right foot. Report Abuse