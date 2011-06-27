Used 1990 Ford E-150 Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1990 E-150
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG131314
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/14 mpg13/14 mpg12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.0/308.0 mi.286.0/308.0 mi.216.0/288.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.22.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG131314
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.9 l4.9 l4.9 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm145 hp @ 3400 rpm145 hp @ 3400 rpm
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Measurements
Height80.1 in.80.1 in.80.1 in.
Wheel base138.0 in.138.0 in.124.0 in.
Length226.8 in.226.8 in.186.6 in.
Width79.9 in.79.9 in.79.9 in.
Curb weight4214 lbs.4214 lbs.3971 lbs.
