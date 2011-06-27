Used 2017 Ford C-Max Hybrid Consumer Reviews
CMAX Meets expectations
First off there are no tax credits available, because it is not a plug in...check out the CMAX Energi....but the first tank of gas lasted to almost 600 miles and accumulated MPGs =41. It is far easier to park with the standard backup camera, and space inside is comfortable in both front & back seat. Cargo space is enough for my traveling gym equipment, musical instruments, & a few filled grocery bags & the retractable cover is handy to conceal contents. Handling the vehicle in driving indicates a quick response to sudden steering changes with stability of holding, reasonable acceleration for merging or lane change or sudden evasive moves to avoid another vehicle. I like the interior lighting around the key entrance, and the turn signal lights on the rearview mirrors gives extra visibility to traffic.
Outstanding Surprise
I was pleasantly surprised after driving this car how it impressed me. I read the so called critics reviews on how the Prius was the most popular hybrid, but I decided to review this C Max myself. I am slightly over 6 Ft and immediately noticed the huge headroom of the C max that dwarfs the other hybrids. The C max is quiet, smooth ride, comfortable, very roomy and incredible view including a much higher seating position. The REALLY exciting feature is the performance. As everyone knows, the Toyota Prius might get better mileage but at the cost of super slow acceleration. Trying to merge on a freeway with a Prius is downright dangerous! However, I took the C max out and trust me when I say this hybrid is night and day faster. It's actually 4 seconds faster from 0-60 than a Prius and actually faster than any other hybrids in its class. I was sold on the other features already ,but the car like handling and performance really sealed the deal. I just bought the Titanium model with the larger 17 inch wheels. If you are shopping for a Prius, please test the C max like I did. No Prius for this guy!
Very happy with purachse
We bought this car simply because it was was one of the very few hybrids you could tow behind an RV. Very happy with purchase. Averaging 40.5 MPH overall. Very comfortable seating. Extremely quiet interior. Good comfort. Very happy with purchase.
Great Value
To give a little perspective, I'm 5'7", 155 lbs. and coming from a 2010 Toyota Matrix. I've had Toyotas for years mainly because of their superb reliability. I've had 3 Fords in the past and swore I'd never get another one, again, mainly because of their reliability or, more precisely, their lack thereof. However, Toyota no longer makes a Matrix and its CH-R has horrible visibility and acceleration - two qualities very important to me. The Ford C-Max, by contrast, has both excellent visibility and very good acceleration - 8.1 seconds 0-60 mph according to Edmunds. I was leery about buying another Ford because of my concern with reliability, but given some of the other qualities I was looking for in a car I decided to take a chance on the C-Max. For example, it has very good gas mileage. I bought it on 8-17-17. Back then I was getting 52 mpg driving locally (far superior to the EPA estimate of 42) and 38 mpg on the highway. I live in MA and in the cold, e.g. 10-30 degrees F, the mpg has dipped considerably to about 35 locally and 33-36 on the highway depending on how fast you go. On a trip up the Maine turnpike at Christmas I got 34 mpg going 75 mph; on the way back and going 65 mph I got 37 mpg. Basically, when it was warm I was getting over 700 miles per tankful (13.5 gal. tank) with mostly local driving and now that winter has arrived I'm getting about 460 miles per tankful with mostly local driving. As you can see cold weather and high speeds really knock the mpg down. Another quality is its visibility in both front and back unlike several of the Japanese designed cars. As mentioned above, its acceleration is very good as well. With the Matrix I was fearful every time I had to merge onto a highway with oncoming traffic or get through an intersection with oncoming traffic. Those fears have been allayed with the C-Max. Also, the seats are very comfortable. It has adjustable lumbar support for the driver and the seats sit higher than my Matrix did for a better view of the road, but not as high as an SUV. It is by far the most quiet car I've ever owned and it feels very smooth. Steering is responsive. The brakes are fine. Headroom is terrific for anyone over 6 feet tall. In the snow it's fine. Granted, this car does not have awd, but for a fwd vehicle it's fine. I'm sure the weight of the car helps too. It's very heavy. One can feel it just in the weight of the doors. It weighs 3640 lbs versus 2830 for my Matrix. I'm approaching the 6000 mile mark and have had no problems thus far (knock on wood). Long term reliability remains to be seen, but so far so good. As far as negatives go, I wish the ground clearance was higher. I believe it's about 5.5 inches comparable to a VW Golf, Honda Civic, or Subaru Impreza which means I need to be very careful when going over speed bumps. I also wish it had a spare tire. The battery is located where the wheel well is located for most cars leaving no room for a spare. That means that whenever I travel up north, e.g. through the White and Green Mountains of New Hampshire and Vermont respectively, I have to pray I don't get a flat because the chances of driving into a dead cell are good, thereby making it impossible to call roadside assistance or AAA to get towed. If the lack of spare doesn't bother you, I highly recommend the car. As far as price goes, the sticker price on my SE model with the cold weather package was about 25.5K. I got it for 20K. And the Ford dealer gave me what I wanted for my Matrix in trade - Kelly Blue Book value for a car in very good condition. Why Ford doesn't advertise this car is beyond me. So far it's been a real pleasure to drive. (Update: 6/28/18) I'm currently at the 11,500 mile mark and I recently had a flat. I hit a curb and the rear passenger tire blew. Luckily I was in town and able to make it home to my driveway. It was on a Saturday at 5 p.m.; therefore, all the service stations were closed. I called the Ford roadside assistance number and set up an appointment to get towed to a Ford dealer (Acton Ford) two miles away on the following Monday. Thank God I wasn't in the boondocks somewhere. Because the belt was broken they had to replace the whole tire. So, feeling that I dodged a bullet, I asked the owner's son of Acton Ford if it was possible to get a full size spare. Doughnuts are only good for about 40-50 miles. He was able to find me an after market rim from tirerack.com and was able to mount a cheap Kelly tire onto the rim. It fits behind the rear seats. I went to Walmart and bought a folding lug wrench and a jack. There's a small compartment next to the battery where they fit perfectly. At least now I have peace of mind. I also renewed my membership with AAA. Ford roadside assistance provides towing for only up to 30 miles and when you call they want you to have a smart phone so they can send you a text to arrange service. At least with AAA you can talk with a live person.
Go Cart C-Max
We had a VW diesel wagon with 40+ mpg on highway and we were looking for a replacement with 40+mpg in the city. We get that and can cruise up to 45 mph in electric mode. C-Max handles, accelerates and is quieter than a Prius. Test drove a Prius found it noisy, slow on to the highway, and lacks handling. 50 mpg is great in a Prius, but not fun to drive especially price you pay. The C-Max is fun to drive with some minor annoyances. Location of gas door release is behind the shifter. The screen layout is not flat and requires awkward touching of screen with fingers. Trunk space is small, but meets our needs. Stay away from CMAX Energy if looking for trunk space. There is no available spare tire. Update: Still happy with CMAX. Fits our needs. Gets about 35 mpg combined in winter and about 40+ mpg in summer. Overall since we bought the vehicle we get 39.2 mpg.
