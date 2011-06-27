Used 2016 FIAT 500L Consumer Reviews
Fiat 500L - Much better than you've heard
I continue to be amazed by the relatively poor reviews given to this car by the "experts". We have had ours for 1 1/2 years now and continue to find it a quality car with excellent driving characteristics and versatility. Give it a chance and you will love it. I know people have concerns about Fiat reliability. All I can say is that since we bought it we have been back to the dealer just once for routine oil change. Update: Our Fiat continues to perform flawlessly. I love how it drives, very nimble and oh so practical. Still no reliability problems. Back for routine service (oil changes) only. Remain puzzled by the continued poor reviews of this car. I would encourage you to at least look at it and test drive if you are in the market for a small cross-over. Update: We are now at 30,000 miles and our Fiat 500L continues to perform flawlessly. We continue to enjoy the practicality of the car but also its fun factor. I still don't get the negative reviews from so many "experts". Reliability has been perfect - we literally have had nothing needing to be fixed other than a software update done at a routing oil change. Update: now at 20,000 miles and 2+ years of ownership. Continue to be very pleased with the handling, economy, practicality, and yes, RELIABILITY. We have had zero repair issues with this car so and it continues to drive like new. Again a very underrated car. Give one a look and test drive and see what you think Update: now at 3 years of ownership and we continue to love our Fiat 500L. Sadly because of what ji can only consider to be biased reviews, sales for the model have not been good. I would suggest that if you are in the market for a small crossover or wagon type of vehicle that you at least look at this car and decide for yourself. Our reliability has been perfect - no problems at all. It handles great, good mpg, and very practical. What is not too like about it?
A Great Car, ignore the ratings and reviews !!!!
This car has true Italian Styling. It is very comfortable with plenty of room. Although a little sluggish with the automatic, you have the option of changing gears yourself that gives your 500L a lot of kick. Handling should get great ratings from anyone. I have had mine for over a year and trouble-free. I also love the room in the back. If you are looking for a great car that is roomy, versatile and looks great....the 500L is it.
