2019 FIAT 500 Consumer Reviews

Makes me feel like I'm in a '50s movie Bill Kupersmith , 03/26/2019 Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful What I like best is the feeling of safety. That may seem paradoxical for such a small car. But being able to manouevre quickly whilst using little space is the easiest way to avoid other cars and obstacles. Quite love it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Not a clue JM , 11/10/2019 Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Article missed the mark. Abarth owners don't buy this car for the vanilla conveniences of an ordinarily car. Engine drone??? This is Carl Abarth's signature exhaust sound. Fast no, quick yes, and you'll be hard pressed to find a better deal for track performance off the floor. This is an Italian car enthusiast's entry level dream. The Fiat 500 racing heritage transferred well to this modern Cinquecento, Ciao!

Fiat Abarth: an angry hornet Swarden , 11/16/2019 Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful First, don't believe the Edmunds review. The Abarth will be one of the funnest cars you will ever drive. It is not super quick, but it feels super quick and has a very solid suspension. At 6.9 seconds to 60 is .6 seconds faster to 60 than the base Mini Cooper, a second slower that the S. The base 500 is just .5 seconds slower to 60 than the base Cooper and at 8 seconds is faster than most of this segment. In fact, I can't find a faster subcompact that doesn't have an upgraded engine. The Abarth drives like an angry hornet. Geezus but it's a riot in sport mode. Reliability has been terrific. And I see a 2019 Fiat Pop I can get for $14,500 right now. So for the money, this would be a nice ride, and it doesn't feel cheap and flimsy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Fast, fun and cheap to keep Frank , 01/07/2020 C Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful You can't have more fun for the price. It's very reliable, has a robust network of aftermarket vendors, and it never loses its appeal. Highly underrated by the market. The top is brilliant: it still maintains body rigidity with no cowl shake. There is also far more visibility than the Mini, especially when the top is up. July 2020- still own it and still a great experience. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value