Used 2018 FIAT 500 Consumer Reviews

Replaced a great car Michael , 01/19/2019 Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Turbo charging changed the driving experience for the 500. I drove my Neon for 13 years / 180 K miles. I loved its reliability ($300 in parts outside of scheduled maintenance), and getting 37.5 MPG over its life. It's hard to replace a car like that. Saving for 4 years, I test drove them all. I came close to buying the Fiat 124, but this little guy had similar pizzazz, as well as being practical. Performance is excellent, even in Oregon's heavy rains and, though marketed as a city car, it was comfortable on a 250 mile trip. I read the back seats are uncomfortable but, if the passengers are under 6', it seems adequate and it carries 5 bags of groceries w/o folding the rear seats. The controls are well thought out and the speedo provides lots of useful information. The drawback is that the stereo is part of the control system. I would like to upgrade it, but best I could do was replacing the speakers. It lacks navigation, except thru a phone, and its voice recognition is inadequate at freeway speeds. For value, the car was CHEAP, $14K out the door (tax, license, etc). Fuel economy is OK at 35 MPG freeway, compared to the Dodge's 41. I don't know about maintenance, except oil changes are dealer-only, $100 every 8K miles, due to special spec oil. It is a hard car to customize, and parts are limited to bling. Mostly, with its pep, decent fuel economy, and 15' turning radius, it's a joy to drive as my retirement car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

love my new "littlePOP" babscat , 10/21/2018 Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 4 of 6 people found this review helpful everything you could want if you are looking for a small car..peppy ,( it was a must for me) cute , great interior colors . My only complaint so far is there is hardly any room to put the key in the ignition to start the car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

500c Pop is a great car! Gregory Cook , 10/23/2019 C Pop 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I really don't mind the small trunk. Or the fact other small cars get better MPG. This car is cute, sporty, and fit my price range. My only complaint is that the touch screen, which doubles as the backup cam. It's completely useless when the top is down. The sun glare is so intense. 32MPG on average. Enough zippy power in town and on the highway. Plenty of room for my son and I. And in a pinch...two adults can fit in the back seat. This is truly an amazing car for the price. My only regret...is the fact I won't be able to replace it with a new one when it is gone. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

"Get over here!" - Scorpion (mortal combat) Craig , 11/23/2019 Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful So I have had a 2018 for nearly a year now. I drive about 20k miles yearly and my drive includes driving through the blue ridge mountains. With me owning a 5spd and driving normal I averaged 38mpg. One the rare occasions that I have driven it on flat land at 55 I've turned 42-44mpg. The thing I can say is best about my car is the smile that I have while driving it. A freind has a stage 2.5 Jetta gli came back after a short drive with a huge smile and saying how fun the car is. The exhaust note is great for a 4cyl. Unlike many car companies the Abarth doesn't need to have sounds pipped through the speakers to sound great to the driver. I do have a couple of younger children and they fit fine in the back of the car. I have done a week's worth of grocery shopping using the small trunk. If I can be completely honest though, buy one used as the depreciation is crazy. Low mileage used ones can be had for half the cost of a new one. At the end of the day life is too short to drive boring cars. A golf gti is all around better, but damn it's sooo boring. This is a car for those who don't want to be boring. 2020 update: The car now has 20K on the clock and I have yet to have a single issue mechanically. I have developed an intermittent rattle from somewhere. The car drove well enough the only time we got snow on stock Pirelli all seasons. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse