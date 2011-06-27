  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Stealth
  4. Used 1994 Dodge Stealth
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Dodge Stealth Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Stealth
Overview
See Stealth Inventory
See Stealth Inventory
See Stealth Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG191918
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg17/23 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.6/435.6 mi.336.6/455.4 mi.316.8/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.19.8 gal.19.8 gal.
Combined MPG191918
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm201 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm315 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower164 hp @ 5500 rpm222 hp @ 6000 rpm320 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.37.1 in.37.1 in.
Front leg room44.2 in.44.2 in.44.2 in.
Front hip room56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.1 in.34.1 in.34.1 in.
Rear hip Room46.9 in.46.9 in.46.9 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.28.5 in.28.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.0 in.52.0 in.52.0 in.
Measurements
Length178.9 in.180.3 in.180.3 in.
Curb weight3064 lbs.3164 lbs.3797 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.11.1 cu.ft.11.1 cu.ft.
Height49.1 in.49.1 in.49.3 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.97.2 in.97.2 in.
Width72.4 in.72.4 in.72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Peacock Green
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Lamp Black
  • Champagne Yellow Pearl Metallic
  • Grayish White Pearl Metallic
  • Fire Storm Red
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Champagne Yellow Pearl Metallic
  • Lamp Black
  • Blue Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Peacock Green
  • Grayish White Pearl Metallic
  • Fire Storm Red
  • Peacock Green
  • Champagne Yellow Pearl Metallic
  • Lamp Black
  • Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Grayish White Pearl Metallic
  • Fire Storm Red
  • White
See Stealth InventorySee Stealth InventorySee Stealth Inventory

Related Used 1994 Dodge Stealth info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles