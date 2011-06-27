Used 2002 Dodge Ram Wagon Consumer Reviews
2002 Dodge Ram Conversion Van
I have only had the van for about 2 weeks. So far so good. I chose to purchase the 5.2 Liter V8 over the 3.9 Liter V6. Glad I did. I also opted for a conversion van which offered some nice amenities. Dealershiop was offering 0% financing for 60 months and $10,000 dollars off.
Good Rig
Have an '02 Ram Van 1500, Regency Conversion, 3.9l V6, 3 speed automatic. Bought it because it was roomy and relatively cheap ($19k brand new in Aug 03). I really like the van but my wife has trouble getting in and out of it. Passengers really, really like the 2nd row captain's chairs and 3rd row bench. I added a flip down TV and they really enjoy that. I thought the V6 would be underpowered but except for merging onto freeways I am satisfied. 4 speed auto might have helped. Fuel economy is acceptable, 15 mpg typical on the highway, 13 in town. Have gotten 17 mpg on the highway if I keep my speed down.
Fifteen passenger van
Purchased the van in Florida with 16,000 miles on the odometer ($16,000). At 25,000 miles the air conditioning quit and both front control arms broke. Both items were fixed by a dealer in Michigan at no cost to us. We purchased the van to pull a 3800 lb (empty) horse trailer. It does this with ease. It will carry a seemingly infinite amount of cargo (seats are back in Fla.) Overall my wife and I are happy with the vehicle.
Reliable family hauler
This van has been wonderful for our growing family. We took it on a trip the summer of 2003 from GA to MN back tom GA then to FL all in a 2.5 week time. We had ample room for our family of six and the vehicle performed flawlessly. We also pulled a camper from GA to AL and it had no troulbe. I couldn't even tell the camper was there. We love it!!!!!!
big black beauty
tires and brakes less then 5000 miles ,,seats and floor rugs covered ,seats look like new, engine uses no oil between changes,I would drive it to Alaska tomorrow.
