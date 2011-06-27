  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Wagon
  4. Used 2002 Dodge Ram Wagon
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2002 Dodge Ram Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 Ram Wagon
5(40%)4(60%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.4
5 reviews
Write a review
See all Ram Wagons for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,214 - $5,211
Used Ram Wagon for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2002 Dodge Ram Conversion Van

C. Isaacson, 09/10/2002
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I have only had the van for about 2 weeks. So far so good. I chose to purchase the 5.2 Liter V8 over the 3.9 Liter V6. Glad I did. I also opted for a conversion van which offered some nice amenities. Dealershiop was offering 0% financing for 60 months and $10,000 dollars off.

Report Abuse

Good Rig

virgil77, 08/17/2005
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Have an '02 Ram Van 1500, Regency Conversion, 3.9l V6, 3 speed automatic. Bought it because it was roomy and relatively cheap ($19k brand new in Aug 03). I really like the van but my wife has trouble getting in and out of it. Passengers really, really like the 2nd row captain's chairs and 3rd row bench. I added a flip down TV and they really enjoy that. I thought the V6 would be underpowered but except for merging onto freeways I am satisfied. 4 speed auto might have helped. Fuel economy is acceptable, 15 mpg typical on the highway, 13 in town. Have gotten 17 mpg on the highway if I keep my speed down.

Report Abuse

Fifteen passenger van

Mike Sova, 09/19/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Purchased the van in Florida with 16,000 miles on the odometer ($16,000). At 25,000 miles the air conditioning quit and both front control arms broke. Both items were fixed by a dealer in Michigan at no cost to us. We purchased the van to pull a 3800 lb (empty) horse trailer. It does this with ease. It will carry a seemingly infinite amount of cargo (seats are back in Fla.) Overall my wife and I are happy with the vehicle.

Report Abuse

Reliable family hauler

FedExMatty, 01/30/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This van has been wonderful for our growing family. We took it on a trip the summer of 2003 from GA to MN back tom GA then to FL all in a 2.5 week time. We had ample room for our family of six and the vehicle performed flawlessly. We also pulled a camper from GA to AL and it had no troulbe. I couldn't even tell the camper was there. We love it!!!!!!

Report Abuse

big black beauty

chuck, 11/03/2015
3500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van (5.2L 8cyl 4A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

tires and brakes less then 5000 miles ,,seats and floor rugs covered ,seats look like new, engine uses no oil between changes,I would drive it to Alaska tomorrow.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Ram Wagons for sale

Related Used 2002 Dodge Ram Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles