Used 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Consumer Reviews
diesel
I have this truck with the inline 6 diesel engine in it. All i have to say is this truck can tow what other trucks cant!. the maximum trailer weight rating for this truck is 17,500lbs, i currently tow a 50 foot Featherlite 5th wheel trailer with my truck and it weighs 21,500lbs full. i put on over 100000 miles on my truck a year driving from ontario to texas to race what i got in the trailer. this truck had almost a million miles on it and it has the original engine/ tranny! and it pulls the trailer (I find) effortlessly on the highwy with my 6 speed manual. BUY A CUMMINS DIESEL
Best Truck on the Road!!! Fully Loaded.
We live in Nebraska and pull a fifth wheel trailer. Did not want a 4WD because of height of truck. Could not get 2 wheel drive locally! Had to go all the way to Florida to find one!! Love this truck. It is fully loaded with leather seats, diesel, and really neat overhead console. Shows compass, outside temp, mpg, miles to go before refill needed. A man and his truck is a beautifull thing!!!
apprasial
Very nice truck to drive
