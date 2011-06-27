Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SRT-10 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,725
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG10
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,725
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,725
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)9/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)234.0/364.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG10
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,725
Torque525 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size8.3 l
Horsepower500 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV10
Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,725
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,725
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
518 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,725
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,725
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,725
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,725
Front head room40.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room67.1 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/suedeyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room64.9 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,725
Front track68.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity57.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight5100 lbs.
Gross weight6350 lbs.
Drag Coefficient.43 cd.
Angle of approach16.3 degrees
Maximum payload1350 lbs.
Angle of departure25.2 degrees
Length203.1 in.
Height74.4 in.
Wheel base120.5 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,725
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,725
P305/40R Y tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
22 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,725
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,725
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
