  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Magnum
  4. Used 2005 Dodge Magnum
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2005 Dodge Magnum Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 Magnum
5(83%)4(12%)3(4%)2(1%)1(0%)
4.8
436 reviews
Write a review
See all Magnums for sale
List Price
$4,000
Used Magnum for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...88

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

A Durable Powerhouse

marty2916, 01/09/2012
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

I absolutely love my Dodge magnum. Its roomy, versitile, fast, and it looks great. I am in the process of renovating my new house, and I have hauled everything from tools to new hardwood floor to 10' beams (And yes, I was still able to close the hatch). Even with a heavy load the rear struts never bottomed out. The car is very durable and will keep you safe in case of a collision. I was recently struck by a hit and run driver that caused me to lose control and lightly knock the front end up against the barrier. The car was still running silently, and the damage was repairable. The only 2 downsides is the weight of the car which robs a bit from the performance and the average mpg.

Report Abuse

Fun, fun, fun!

Thomas, 07/11/2015
RT AWD 4dr Wagon (5.7L 8cyl 5A)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I am 6' 3" my wife is 6'1" and the youngest daughter is 6'4",,,,,, there is no shortage of room in this car and the 5.7 Hemi has the power to make it move. The suspension rivals many sports cars and the weight distribution is 51/49 front/rear which adds to the handling capabilities. I did not buy it for fuel economy, but at 15 city and 24 highway I am more than pleased. One of the most fun cars I have owned and driven. It's a shame they stopped producing it

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

magnums rock

turbododge2, 09/21/2013
SXT AWD 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
19 of 20 people found this review helpful

I bought an 05 sxt awd. it now has 89.000 miles on it and I have never had a problem. keep up with the required maintenance and it should last a long time. I installed a mopar cold air intake from mopar performance and bought a predator tuner and did the 93 octane performance tune and what a difference. with the predator it is like a different car. you can change the axle ratio for quicker acceleration and the transmission to shift firmer. you can make the autostik so it will not shift for you so you can actually hold the gear to the full 6.500 rpms.. my magnum is black and gets a lot of compliments. I just replaced the sparkplugs myself and taking off the upper intake manifold is not to bad

Report Abuse

Me and my Magnum

jwdugar, 10/17/2011
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

It was love at 1st sight. If a station wagon & the bat mobile had a child it would be the Dodge Magnum. Here I am 6 years & 100k miles later and all I love is marred because the car is made w/rubber and plastic screws. I never neglected maintenance and upkeep. Now the dash vents have come "unattached" to the dash, the toggle for the navigation controls has untoggled and to fix it I have to replace the entire radio system. The front carpet detaches, the rear vent blows sometimes, the undercarriage screws, being plastic have worn out and the under carriage "plate," also made of plastic has split at the screw holes and has to be replaced. Not a good long term vehicle.

Report Abuse

No problems

mr_wizard, 04/26/2012
SXT AWD 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

I have had my Magnum since 2006 purchased used. Just replaced the breaks and rotors at 76k miles on the front. Had to replace rotors because shop shaved too much off and they warped. Wife was in an accident 9 months ago hit by a Ford 1 ton duly 4wd truck. Hit right passenger quarter panel at 45mph. Repair costs just under $16k but they said the cars resale value was that and repaired it. Car was able to drive to curb but the Ford could not move :) No other problems to report because there have been none.

Report Abuse
12345...88
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Magnums for sale

Related Used 2005 Dodge Magnum info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles