Used 2008 Dodge Avenger Consumer Reviews

Anyone else? sonya08 , 09/23/2012 69 of 73 people found this review helpful I loved my dodge when I first bought it. I have driven it a year and 8 months and have started have some sort of problem that I do not know what is going on. I can be just driving down the road and car shuts off. Sometimes it will crank back and sometimes not. It just dies while driving down the road. Is anyone else experiencing this problem? I had to have it towed one time and the mechanic said he couldn't find anything wrong. Someone please shed some light on this for me.

amazing. chrisbates , 07/29/2014 16 of 16 people found this review helpful So I guess I'm the only person who had no problems with this car. I bought it used at the end of 2009 with 30k miles (it was a company car for its previous owners) the only thing that was wrong was the plastic that covers the spedometer had a crack, that didn't effect visibility. It was just a crack. I drove this car daily and love it I had the SE so only a 4 cylinder. But it was enough to have a quick start and handled great for me. I made plenty of 1000 mile trips and was great. I skidded on ice and smashed into the side wall twice at 80mph and walked away without a problem. This car is amazing and it saved my life. The trunk never leaked and I had no problems at all. I loved this car.

Awesome car. mbdude92 , 09/27/2012 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought this car as a Certified Pre-Owned about a year ago. This has been a fantastic car, I bought it with 61k miles on it and within a year I put 22k miles on it doing mostly highway commuting to college and and work and occasional shopping trips an hour away. Haven't had to do anything mechanically to the car other than the oil and filter change every three thousand miles. I have the 2.7l V6 SXT version.. gets average about 25 city/hwy.. do more highway driving and I'll get about 28. Highly recommend for someone who wants reliability, sport look, and a cheap price.

2008 Dodge Avenger SXT Shaun , 07/15/2010 39 of 43 people found this review helpful I bought this car brand new in 2007. Since then, I had it in the shop numerous times. The most recent time was just this Monday, July 12, 2010. My car's shifter was stuck in park and would not budge. I googled this problem and it seems like A LOT of people are having the same issues. I had it towed and the dealership had to replace the enitre shifter assembly. NOTE: My car only has 43,000 miles on it! Dodge needs to do a recall on the shifter problem! (Also, the cup cooler quit working, there was a high pitch noise on front drivers side, had to replace brake pads and rotors but still had vibration in the car, and my back drivers side door has window issues) My advice: Don't buy this car!