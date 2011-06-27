Used 2010 Chrysler Town and Country Consumer Reviews
Good Car but Chrysler should be ashamed of a few things
Good car. Gas mileage is not as good as advertised but the van is a heavy/big van. Two things that are a joke that they are an issue. First, the Y connection from the heater core is made out of plastic. This apparently goes bad about 4 years/80k mile range. It will crack and leak where the molded plastic comes together. I fixed with a metal plumbing T connection, some connectors, and new heater hose for about $8. This should be a recalled defect. Also, there is a rattle that sounds like it's coming from the doors. It's not. It's coming from the brake lines. I added 5/8" rubber hose to help cushion the two lines from squeaking. I replace these bad engineer designs for about $10.
Family owned van
We bought this Van new in 2010 with the 4.0 V-6. The van has been very reliable. We achieve 26 MPG highway doing 70MPH on flat level road. In the rolling hills and mountains of Tennessee and Montana we made 22 MPG hwy. City driving averages 16-18MPG in Charleston SC. The van comfortably tows my boat weighting 3,500lbs. Climate control & DVD system work great. I recommend either full synthetic or synthetic blend oil changed at 4-5k intervals. Transmission shifts smooth and feels solid. The front wheel drive operates well in deep snow and slushy ice. This van has been driven to Arizona, Washington, Montana, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida without any problems. Money well spent.
Always wanted one
I always admired the T&C whenever I rode in them and knew that whenever the need arose I would get one. From carting around fishing poles to wheelchair and long trips on the road (with an airbed in back)- it was the perfect solution for us. This van came with a Sirius sat. and the remaining warranty from the dealer. We don't use the 2/3rd row seats that often and don't have room to store seats, so this worked perfect for our situation. Van came with 23k miles and got it for 19.9k
Electronic failure is expensive to fix
I bought this van at 42,000 miles for its cargo space. It has a comfortable ride, great for hauling 8 people around town, and was a joy to own.. for the first year. Then we had brake issues. Not the normal rotor & pad repair, but had to have the the front end rebuilt. Cost was about $800. On to year three.. same problem with back end , rebuilt the back end as well. Year 4, car is now worth $8000 according to my insurance adjustors. I hit a deer and did about 6K worth of damage. Got the car home from the repair shop, then my headlights started to fail. Then the engine started running rough . There is a electrical control unit ( i think its called the IVM) that has to be replaced; $1300. There also has been fluid leaking into parts of the engine and the spark plugs, so all that area (forgive me I dont remember the exact parts) has to be replaced. Another $1000. Within 3 months and 102000 miles this car has literally self destructed. Repair shop says the current problems are not related to the deer accident as they have had other vans come in with the same issue. So.. this is a KNOWN issue with Chrysler. I owned one Chrysler minivan about 20 years ago and swore I would never purchase another... shame on me. I did not heed my instincts.
Updated REVIEW-7/18/2017
I have owned this van for 4 years. About a year into owning the van the engine light would come on. A day or two later it would go off. As the years have gone on if the van idles too long the next time I go to start it it won't start. Now it just decides when it wants to start. It's a computer problem with a cost of over $1000. Other friends that have this van have the exact same problem. One fixed it and it still has the same issue. I don't recommend this van at all! I'm looking to get rid of this one and go back to a Chevy product. ***UPDATE...Still will never purchase another Chrysler product. It's to the point during the summer that I can't even run my A/C otherwise the van won't start. I've taken it to numerous mechanics and no one can seem to find the problem. I've contacted Chrysler and they can't seem to help either. This van is nothing but a joke. I'll have to keep it a few more years due to having teenagers now driving but as soon as I can get rid of it I WILL!!! I'll go back to Chevy. I just if you're looking for a van find a Chevy or Ford product! *****UPDATE 7/18/2017- This van just kept getting worse. I could drive it then would have to let it sit for atleast 45 minutes before it would restart. Each mechanic told me something different including dealerships that "could possibly" be wrong with the van. I decided that if I was going to for out hundreds to thousands of dollars I'd rather put that towards another vehicle. So a month ago I traded my piece of crap chrysler van in for a Chevy Equinox in which I LOVE. When people ask how I like the Equinox I say I LOVE it..it starts, I can run the A/C plus I have a fob that actually works! I'll NEVER go back to a Chrysler product.
