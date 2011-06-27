  1. Home
Used 1997 Chrysler Town and Country LXi Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Town and Country
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque227 lb-ft @ 3100 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower166 hp @ 4300 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front hip room57.7 in.
Front shoulder room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room67.8 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room64.1 in.
Measurements
Length199.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight4161 lbs.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height68.5 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Taupe Frost Metallic
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Stone White
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Deep Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Opal Satin Glow Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Blackberry Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Tint Clr.
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
