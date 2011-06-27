  1. Home
Used 1996 Chrysler Town and Country LX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower158 hp @ 4850 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front hip room57.7 in.
Front shoulder room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room68.0 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room63.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity142 cu.ft.
Length186.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3863 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place49.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height68.5 in.
Wheel base113.3 in.
Width75.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Iris Pearl
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Satin Glow Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Candy Apple Red Tint Ct
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Bright White
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Stone White
  • Drama Gold Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Light Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Golden White Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Pearl Metallic
