Used 2004 Chrysler Concorde Consumer Reviews

Nice Car when not in Shop ck124 , 11/20/2011 11 of 12 people found this review helpful Bought this car 4/09 had 42500 miles. It now has 67000 miles. Thought low mileage car would be good. Too many problems to count but I will list the major ones. Engine light comes on over the time I have had it. Cost 1000.00 at dealers. Leak in trunk. Evaporator replaced cost 1000.00. Water pump went out 1200.00. Problems with the brakes 1000.00. Car is in shop now. Not very reliable. I only drive 10000 miles per year. I am very easy on a car. I will not buy another Chrysler. I will get a toyota or honda.

so far so good morgan , 02/27/2010 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I went out looking for a compact suv for my small budding family. That didn't work out to well, and just when I was about to give it all up and stick with my old p. O. S. Mazda for another year I found my 04 Concorde. Its perfect for what I need, plenty of room for me, my little girl and my wife. It has 94,000 miles and it still runs like a champ, very smooth and plenty of passing power on the highway. I would recommend this car for anyone. While I'm not totally sold on the looks of the car, it is growing on me.. I love this car, but I will be back after a few thousand more miles to Post another review.

fun car david Hovland , 05/06/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful my car was a former rental fleet car. I love the car's performance. At 70 mph I can floor it and pass another car as if I had a rocket. Speed will be 90+ after getting around it. Love the hughe trunk as I can put wife's walker in and still have much room. Only cons are some repair cost's, intake manifold leak, a/c pulley bearings going out, (57K miles,and fuel. 17 city & 24 hiway, but I am not a slow poke.

Great, comfortable, car with guts 55&pushing , 02/20/2010 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I had a choice between an '04 Dodge Neon or an '04 Chrysler Concorde, each with 62K miles and for $6000. After test driving both, it was a no- brainer, the Concorde blew away the Neon, in comfort, ride, power & interior. (Neon was noisey, bumpy, cramped. Although it had a cam sensor error shortly after purchase,(had to be replaced), and then an engine check light and rouph idle for a couple weeks, it finally went away and has run great ever since. It gets 24mpg in town and 32mpg hwy, unless the A/C is on, then its only about 22/28. Driver's seat it very adjustable even the lumbar support. The leather seats are soft and east to keep clean. It has lots of room and drives like a sports car.