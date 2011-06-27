2019 Chevrolet Volt Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Volt Hatchback
LT 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD)
True Cost to Own
$41,916*
Total Cash Price
$34,439
Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD)
True Cost to Own
$42,754*
Total Cash Price
$35,128
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Volt Hatchback LT 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$890
|$921
|$953
|$987
|$1,021
|$4,772
|Maintenance
|$465
|$707
|$731
|$1,148
|$1,803
|$4,854
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$99
|$238
|$348
|$685
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,421
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,585
|Financing
|$1,852
|$1,490
|$1,102
|$690
|$249
|$5,383
|Depreciation
|$12,076
|$2,297
|$2,174
|$2,551
|$2,417
|$21,515
|Fuel
|$588
|$606
|$624
|$642
|$662
|$3,122
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,292
|$6,062
|$5,724
|$6,297
|$6,541
|$41,916
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Volt Hatchback Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$908
|$939
|$972
|$1,007
|$1,041
|$4,867
|Maintenance
|$474
|$721
|$746
|$1,171
|$1,839
|$4,951
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$101
|$243
|$355
|$699
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,449
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,617
|Financing
|$1,889
|$1,520
|$1,124
|$704
|$254
|$5,491
|Depreciation
|$12,318
|$2,343
|$2,217
|$2,602
|$2,465
|$21,945
|Fuel
|$600
|$618
|$636
|$655
|$675
|$3,184
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,638
|$6,183
|$5,838
|$6,423
|$6,672
|$42,754
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Volt
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Chevrolet Volt in Virginia is:not available
