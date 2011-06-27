Used 2013 Chevrolet Volt Consumer Reviews

2013 Volt 11buster , 11/06/2012 23 of 23 people found this review helpful Traded in a C5 Vette for a 2013 red metallic Volt. Have driven about 400 miles in 10 days. Love the car - used 0.7 gal. Gas. Chevy had a $2,000 rebate, coupled with a $7,500 Fed tax rebate and a $2,000 state tax rebate, takes the cost down to $30,000. Factor in about $2,000 fuel savings per year, and the car makes economic sense. Build quality is excellent, as is integration of car operation, electronics and screen displays. Also right thing to do for the environment to cut emissions. With our local electric rates, cost per gas gal equivalent is about $0.70. Car is smooth and provides a pleasant driving experience, plus you are driving the future, not the past. Report Abuse

2013 Volt - Nice Small Csr mcrat1 , 12/12/2013 31 of 32 people found this review helpful I like big cars, fast stuff, and trucks. So I'm jaded. First off, all the reviews that say the Volt is ugly are lame. It has yet to make any small children cry or make the cow's milk sour. It looks good. The interior is nice, and well appointed. Navigation is in the speedo area where it belongs. Rear seating is for kids. A 6 foot man will hit his head and knees, but will fit. Handling is tight. Feels nice. I have a Vette and a CTS-V, and race alot. Car feels lighter than it is. Acceleration is OK. I'm used to big power, but it is as quick from a light as a Crown Vic. Not bad. Braking is excellent considering the tire size and weight. Use L in city driving. Report Abuse

2013 Volt is a Geek Dream geekdream , 11/23/2013 4dr Hatchback (gas/electric hybrid DD) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful This car is a great car to drive. I have owned the car for 12 months and have used about 12 gallons of gas! I am currently getting about 550MPG. If you dive less than 35 miles per day on average then you can get significantly higher gas mileage than what is published. The car normally runs on electricity until the batteries run low and then automatically switches to a gas powered generator to power the electric motor. The battery will typically give you between 30-40 miles per charge depending on driving habits and outdoor temperature. My average commute per day is about 27 miles. My car is running on battery 95% of the time and uses gas 5% of the time. My favorite car that I have owned. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Way to Go GM!! allchargedup , 09/07/2013 16 of 17 people found this review helpful As a volt owner coming off many years of high quality Infiniti vehicles I had a lot of doubt about quality. But after a year of ownership I could not be happier. Nothing gone wrong, nothing with this car. Ride is great, been to a gas station 3 times in a year. 91% of my driving is electric. Charging at night and at work, I am saving a TON of money, driving green, and sending a high finger to OPEC. I'm hoping others realize that still today, ONLY the Volt gives you the unlimited range in a basically electric vehicle. Most people still dont know how it works and think the range is limited. I tell them I can drive across the U.S. and still get 40 mpg! I'm buying american and proud! Report Abuse