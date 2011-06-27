2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer Consumer Reviews

Love the trailblazer. Rides smoothly, great cargo space. The only thing I don't like is when you go in reverse at night time the screen inside the car becomes so bright that it is blinding making it very difficult to see to back up. I believe this is due to the camera being placed in between 2 lights above the license plate. Even dimming the screen doesn't help the brightness.

Colton , 08/23/2020 LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A)

The trailblazer is an appealing and aggressive looking sub-compact crossover. Did not test drive the smaller engine but I’m glad we went with the bigger 1.3L anyways, as funny as that sounds. The 9 speed automatic is nice, shifts very smoothly, but you can feel it downshift when going downhill and it feels quite weird. It’s very fun to drive, I’d say it’s quick or peppy, makes me wanna go out and drive it for the hell of it. The interior quality is decent, some hard plastics here and there but that’s GM for you. I would recommend getting a bumper to bumper warranty, these small engines and turbo chargers cause more wear and tear on the engines, because the basic power train warranty doesn’t cover it, and could be an expensive fix down the road. Overall, we are loving our trailblazer, it economical, fun, and is good for smaller families or people like my mother who’s kids are moving out and she still likes cruising in the crossovers because We live in Minnesota with harsh winters so you need something with AWD and they just sit higher than a car and get better fuel economy.