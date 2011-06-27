2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer Consumer Reviews
2021 trailblazer back-up camera
Love the trailblazer. Rides smoothly, great cargo space. The only thing I don't like is when you go in reverse at night time the screen inside the car becomes so bright that it is blinding making it very difficult to see to back up. I believe this is due to the camera being placed in between 2 lights above the license plate. Even dimming the screen doesn't help the brightness.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fantastic
Love it, except you have to disable the auto/stop to put it in front wheel drive constantly.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Trailbalzer
The trailblazer is an appealing and aggressive looking sub-compact crossover. Did not test drive the smaller engine but I’m glad we went with the bigger 1.3L anyways, as funny as that sounds. The 9 speed automatic is nice, shifts very smoothly, but you can feel it downshift when going downhill and it feels quite weird. It’s very fun to drive, I’d say it’s quick or peppy, makes me wanna go out and drive it for the hell of it. The interior quality is decent, some hard plastics here and there but that’s GM for you. I would recommend getting a bumper to bumper warranty, these small engines and turbo chargers cause more wear and tear on the engines, because the basic power train warranty doesn’t cover it, and could be an expensive fix down the road. Overall, we are loving our trailblazer, it economical, fun, and is good for smaller families or people like my mother who’s kids are moving out and she still likes cruising in the crossovers because We live in Minnesota with harsh winters so you need something with AWD and they just sit higher than a car and get better fuel economy.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Trailblazer
Related 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2017
- Used Porsche 911 2018
- Used GMC Acadia 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2013
- Used GMC Yukon 2017
- Used INFINITI Q50 2016
- Used Porsche Macan 2015
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2018
- Used Ram 2500 2017
- Used BMW X3 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Land Rover Discovery 2019
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2019 Sonic
- FIAT 500X 2019
- Audi A5 2019
- 2019 Pacifica Hybrid
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 Lexus ES 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Sonic
- 2019 Chevrolet Impala
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2019 Express
- 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Chevrolet Equinox 2019
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Chevrolet Colorado
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Lamborghini Urus
- 2020 Q5
- 2020 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2020 Suburban
- 2020 Nissan Murano
- Mazda CX-9 2020
- 2020 Pathfinder
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan