Used 2000 Chevrolet Suburban Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPGnono14
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.396.0/561.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity39.0 gal.39.0 gal.33.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)nono12/17 mpg
Combined MPGnono14
Engine
Torque355 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm355 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm325 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l6.0 l5.3 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4800 rpm300 hp @ 4800 rpm285 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle44.3 ft.44.5 ft.42.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room40.7 in.40.7 in.40.7 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.61.4 in.61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear hip Room61.6 in.61.6 in.61.6 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.65.1 in.65.1 in.
Measurements
Length219.3 in.219.3 in.219.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity10100 lbs.10500 lbs.9000 lbs.
Curb weight5760 lbs.5449 lbs.4914 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.8600 lbs.7000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.8 in.9.0 in.9.8 in.
Height74.4 in.74.3 in.73.6 in.
Maximum payload2839.0 lbs.3153.0 lbs.1886.0 lbs.
Wheel base130.0 in.130.0 in.130.0 in.
Width79.8 in.79.8 in.78.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Victory Red
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Dark Copper Metallic
  • Sunset Gold Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Medium Oak
  • Medium Gray
