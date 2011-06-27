Used 2017 Chevrolet Spark Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Spark Hatchback
1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$26,138*
Total Cash Price
$10,202
1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$35,106*
Total Cash Price
$13,703
2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$36,131*
Total Cash Price
$14,103
2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,363*
Total Cash Price
$13,803
LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$25,625*
Total Cash Price
$10,002
LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$26,650*
Total Cash Price
$10,402
ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,156*
Total Cash Price
$14,503
ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$25,625*
Total Cash Price
$10,002
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Spark Hatchback 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$710
|$731
|$753
|$776
|$799
|$3,769
|Maintenance
|$691
|$1,809
|$985
|$987
|$1,652
|$6,125
|Repairs
|$289
|$420
|$491
|$573
|$669
|$2,442
|Taxes & Fees
|$579
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$747
|Financing
|$549
|$441
|$327
|$204
|$74
|$1,595
|Depreciation
|$2,717
|$1,047
|$922
|$817
|$732
|$6,235
|Fuel
|$984
|$1,014
|$1,043
|$1,075
|$1,108
|$5,224
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,519
|$5,504
|$4,563
|$4,475
|$5,077
|$26,138
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Spark Hatchback 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$954
|$982
|$1,011
|$1,043
|$1,073
|$5,062
|Maintenance
|$927
|$2,430
|$1,323
|$1,326
|$2,219
|$8,227
|Repairs
|$388
|$564
|$659
|$770
|$899
|$3,280
|Taxes & Fees
|$778
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,003
|Financing
|$737
|$592
|$440
|$274
|$100
|$2,143
|Depreciation
|$3,650
|$1,406
|$1,238
|$1,097
|$984
|$8,375
|Fuel
|$1,322
|$1,362
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$7,017
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,756
|$7,393
|$6,129
|$6,010
|$6,818
|$35,106
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Spark Hatchback 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$981
|$1,011
|$1,041
|$1,073
|$1,104
|$5,210
|Maintenance
|$955
|$2,501
|$1,362
|$1,365
|$2,284
|$8,467
|Repairs
|$399
|$581
|$678
|$792
|$925
|$3,376
|Taxes & Fees
|$801
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,032
|Financing
|$759
|$609
|$453
|$282
|$103
|$2,205
|Depreciation
|$3,756
|$1,447
|$1,275
|$1,129
|$1,012
|$8,619
|Fuel
|$1,361
|$1,402
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,531
|$7,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,011
|$7,608
|$6,308
|$6,186
|$7,018
|$36,131
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Spark Hatchback 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$960
|$989
|$1,018
|$1,050
|$1,081
|$5,099
|Maintenance
|$934
|$2,448
|$1,333
|$1,336
|$2,236
|$8,287
|Repairs
|$391
|$569
|$664
|$776
|$905
|$3,304
|Taxes & Fees
|$784
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,010
|Financing
|$742
|$596
|$443
|$276
|$101
|$2,158
|Depreciation
|$3,676
|$1,416
|$1,248
|$1,105
|$991
|$8,436
|Fuel
|$1,332
|$1,372
|$1,412
|$1,455
|$1,499
|$7,068
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,820
|$7,446
|$6,174
|$6,054
|$6,868
|$35,363
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Spark Hatchback LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$696
|$717
|$738
|$761
|$783
|$3,695
|Maintenance
|$677
|$1,774
|$966
|$968
|$1,620
|$6,005
|Repairs
|$283
|$412
|$481
|$562
|$656
|$2,394
|Taxes & Fees
|$568
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$732
|Financing
|$538
|$432
|$321
|$200
|$73
|$1,564
|Depreciation
|$2,664
|$1,026
|$904
|$801
|$718
|$6,113
|Fuel
|$965
|$994
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$5,122
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,391
|$5,396
|$4,474
|$4,387
|$4,977
|$25,625
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Spark Hatchback LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$724
|$746
|$768
|$791
|$814
|$3,843
|Maintenance
|$704
|$1,845
|$1,005
|$1,007
|$1,685
|$6,245
|Repairs
|$294
|$428
|$500
|$584
|$682
|$2,490
|Taxes & Fees
|$591
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$761
|Financing
|$560
|$449
|$334
|$208
|$76
|$1,627
|Depreciation
|$2,771
|$1,067
|$940
|$833
|$747
|$6,358
|Fuel
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$5,327
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,647
|$5,612
|$4,653
|$4,562
|$5,176
|$26,650
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Spark Hatchback ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,009
|$1,040
|$1,070
|$1,103
|$1,135
|$5,358
|Maintenance
|$982
|$2,572
|$1,401
|$1,404
|$2,349
|$8,707
|Repairs
|$410
|$597
|$697
|$815
|$951
|$3,471
|Taxes & Fees
|$824
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,061
|Financing
|$780
|$626
|$465
|$290
|$106
|$2,268
|Depreciation
|$3,863
|$1,488
|$1,311
|$1,161
|$1,041
|$8,864
|Fuel
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,483
|$1,528
|$1,575
|$7,427
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,267
|$7,824
|$6,487
|$6,361
|$7,217
|$37,156
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Spark Hatchback ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$696
|$717
|$738
|$761
|$783
|$3,695
|Maintenance
|$677
|$1,774
|$966
|$968
|$1,620
|$6,005
|Repairs
|$283
|$412
|$481
|$562
|$656
|$2,394
|Taxes & Fees
|$568
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$732
|Financing
|$538
|$432
|$321
|$200
|$73
|$1,564
|Depreciation
|$2,664
|$1,026
|$904
|$801
|$718
|$6,113
|Fuel
|$965
|$994
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$5,122
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,391
|$5,396
|$4,474
|$4,387
|$4,977
|$25,625
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Spark
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Chevrolet Spark in Virginia is:not available
