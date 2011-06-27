2019 Chevrolet Sonic Consumer Reviews
It's not just the width of my butt
Nice looking car! Love the sporty look. Beautiful. The get up and go is great! Mileage great. Entertainment center great except I wish it had a CD player. Sound is awesome! Lots of other percs with satellite, syri, bluetooth, Gps, and OnStar. The issues I have are more of comfort. The seats are small and somewhat hard on my mid- size butt. I guess the sport suspension causes a rougher ride. Owee, my outer thighs felt road hard after an hour and a half! Also feel every shift of gears. I'm told it's a small turbo charged motor and that you will feel the pep. All in all, I'm happy but next time will definitely choose a more comfortable car or ride with bigger butt room, lol.
Very happy camper !!
I have 2019 Chevrolet Sonic i absolutely love it has all the space I need and rides very smooth. My first new car !! I purchased it from Hare Chevrolet wonderful service fantastic sales person ! Corbin Richards Kuddos !!! From Brenda Price
Excellent value
I have a very basic model, yet it still had a lot of good features and you can spot that a lot of thought went into even the most minor features. It's been flawless running for 27,000 miles. I can't complain about features I didn't pay for like electric windows. Even though I'm a 7 time Honda owner, I have been surprised by the excellence of this car overall. If you need a bargain car but not a complete econo box this is a very good choice. If you're buying your daughter a car for college and you can afford it, (and she doesn't want a sporty model) this would be the car I would pick. 10 airbags I believe.
never seen this at all
my mother bought this 2019 sonic sedan and paid $16,000 she passed away shortly after . car has less then 5,000 miles on . my sister went back where they bought it and talked to the same sales man who sold it to mother and he said he could only give her $8,000 for the car because it has no resale value . so if you buy one of these car you better plan on driving the wheels off it or don't buy it in Flint Michigan
