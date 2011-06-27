Used 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Consumer Reviews
One good pickup
I love this truck. I hate the gas mileage. But it has a lot of power for pulling trailers. I bought this truck two reasons. One to pull my fifth wheel camper & boat. Second, to go hunting. In North Dakota, you can pull tandem trailers behind your pickup if the first trailer is a fifth wheel with brakes. This truck can pull all day. But be careful in the heat (>90 ) the GMs overheat. I see them on the side of the road. It has not happened to me personally. When pulling tandem trailers I get 6 to 8 mpg. So you really need to watch your fuel gauge, if it worked correctly. Maintenance on this vehicle is oil changes and tires.
Great Truck
I love this truck. 6.0 has more power than I need. It looks good and has been extremely reliable. Only maintenance needed has been oil and filter changes and 2 sets of tires. Brakes are still original after 125,000 miles. Push button 4WD is nice. Only problem is gas gauge doesn't work between 3/4 and full. Truck rides well but not as soft as a 1/2 ton Chevy. Gas mileage has averaged 14 mpg. Not great but not bad for a 3/4 ton 4WD. I definitely recommend and would buy another GM truck.
Total Truck
This truck drives and handles like a car.Very comfortable on long trips towing a thirty foot trailer.
Warrning!! Watch out for this truck
71,000 miles the transfer case (NVG246) electronic shifting developed 3 holes. Cost to repair $1400. Rear brakes ruined fluid contamination. Truck is highway driven only, no off road, or heavy towing. Transfer case is poorly designed and built to fail. Internal oil pump wiggles and wears holes in the case. Repair shop said they see A LOT(!) of this. Replacement parts are the same as the old ones GM and New Venture's response, out of warranty YOUR problem! Nice response for a truck that coast $31,000 new.
Great Crew Cab Pickup
It is the funnest thing ever to drive and don't ever buy a ford. Ford sucks so much it's not even funny.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Silverado 2500
Related Used 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner