Used 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Consumer Reviews

One good pickup scottmason , 05/10/2011 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I love this truck. I hate the gas mileage. But it has a lot of power for pulling trailers. I bought this truck two reasons. One to pull my fifth wheel camper & boat. Second, to go hunting. In North Dakota, you can pull tandem trailers behind your pickup if the first trailer is a fifth wheel with brakes. This truck can pull all day. But be careful in the heat (>90 ) the GMs overheat. I see them on the side of the road. It has not happened to me personally. When pulling tandem trailers I get 6 to 8 mpg. So you really need to watch your fuel gauge, if it worked correctly. Maintenance on this vehicle is oil changes and tires.

Great Truck Bill , 11/29/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I love this truck. 6.0 has more power than I need. It looks good and has been extremely reliable. Only maintenance needed has been oil and filter changes and 2 sets of tires. Brakes are still original after 125,000 miles. Push button 4WD is nice. Only problem is gas gauge doesn't work between 3/4 and full. Truck rides well but not as soft as a 1/2 ton Chevy. Gas mileage has averaged 14 mpg. Not great but not bad for a 3/4 ton 4WD. I definitely recommend and would buy another GM truck.

Total Truck Graham Bowman , 12/27/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This truck drives and handles like a car.Very comfortable on long trips towing a thirty foot trailer.

Warrning!! Watch out for this truck Carney , 12/04/2003 2 of 3 people found this review helpful 71,000 miles the transfer case (NVG246) electronic shifting developed 3 holes. Cost to repair $1400. Rear brakes ruined fluid contamination. Truck is highway driven only, no off road, or heavy towing. Transfer case is poorly designed and built to fail. Internal oil pump wiggles and wears holes in the case. Repair shop said they see A LOT(!) of this. Replacement parts are the same as the old ones GM and New Venture's response, out of warranty YOUR problem! Nice response for a truck that coast $31,000 new.