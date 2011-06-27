  1. Home
Used 2001 Chevrolet S-10 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 S-10
5(35%)4(41%)3(13%)2(10%)1(1%)
4.0
91 reviews
See all S-10s for sale
Used S-10 for Sale
See all for sale
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2001 Chevy S10 ZR2

MkLoe, 03/09/2009
24 of 25 people found this review helpful

This was my first car and I enjoyed it alot. I bought it with 112,000 miles and put about $300 worth of work and it runs great. When I tell people the mileage they are amazed that it is so high for the shape it is in. The all black with the big silver rims makes the truck look great!

5th S-10

Dale, 06/05/2010
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

Like the crew-cab. good towing vehicle. I tow my 20 ft car hauler and 2800 lb race truck no problems. Once thing that helps this truck out with any cooling issues and power loss is to purchase a complete cooling fan system for a 98-02 camaro or firebird and install. take the belt driven fan clutch system off and drop the fans in and by an aftermarket thermostat controls. My works fine and I've gained several hp doing so. This truck has 352,222 miles on it and it still runs good. no internal work to engine at all or really any other work done besides maintenance. She getting a little weak now but she's been run really hard. Driving till she dies

Great and sporty

titanicbuff, 03/05/2013
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

We own a 2001 Chevy S-10 Extended cab. We've never had any major problems, although we did replace the radiator- but that was normal ware and tear. I do find I have to turn the key twice sometimes to start it and the rear door latch broke- The 4.3 liter V6 gets great gas mileage and the truck drives more like a small car. It tows great wit the built in bumper pull package. In the snow even without sandbags it does fairly well. I've never really slid in it and eel safe. The drawbacks are the doors don't close all the way sometimes and The rear door handle is broken but I don't use the back door anyway. The truck gets to be a little noisy but thats just about right for any truck it seems.

heluva truck

Daniel, 06/16/2010
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck on 7/20/2009 and it's been a joy to own ever since. I bought the truck for $6,000 and it had 83,000 miles on it. The only problem I've had on it is that CO2 sensor got moisture in it after a heavy rain and as the weather got warmer the moisture went away. The truck is very fun to drive and I'm hoping to own it for a very long time. This is the first vehicle I have ever owned and i love my s-10.

Proud of my S10

Nebby58, 09/06/2010
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I purchased this S10 recently. This is my first car and I am very pleased so far. I was one of those teenagers that thought they wanted a really exotic car like a Mitsubishi eclipse. If you are shopping for a first car definitely look at these. There are tons of them around and you can get a great deal on them.

