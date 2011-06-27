Used 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier Consumer Reviews

My 2000 Chev Cavalier gave me problems right from the first 15,000 miles. In that time I had replaced all 4 Goodyear Tires..they all developed holes in the sidewall...my fault even though it had not happened to me in my 20 yrs of auto ownership. Goodyear would not prorate any tires. At 40K, the radio went out. Fortunately, I had an extended warranty, but I had to fight w/Robert Levis Chev in Slidell, La to get it fixed. While fixing the radio, they damaged the digital oddometer (they wouldn't admit it!). After this incident, I've had to repair the fuel pump, battery and alternator, and other stuff I'm forgetting. I'm buying a new car, thank God.

Tall Girl , 08/18/2015 2dr Coupe

2/17/2020 Sold the car in 2017. They fixed a few things but never found the short. They recently sold the car with over 200,000 miles on it. Engine/trans still going strong. 8/15/2016 update - STILL GOING STRONG W/173,489 miles. I bought mine brand new in 2000. It is bright red with tan cloth interior. It is the base car with no power anything except brakes & steering. Exactly what I wanted! 3 speed automatic transmission and a 2.2L 4 cyl engine. Plenty of pep when it was new, a cold a/c, a hot heater, and no blind spots to speak of. I was in love with my car. For the first 10 years the only thing I did to it besides oil changes was a few recalls under warranty, and new brake pads/shoes. At 11 years I bought new tires, a battery, and had a tune up done. At 12 years the a/c compressor had to be replaced and it cost $600 at a mechanics shop, then little things here and there. The rear defrost went out at 127,000 miles - but I live in Alabama, so I never replaced it. At 140,000 miles I had my original serpentine belt and hoses replaced and an inline fuel filter put on. It has never run hot, and I have never let it get below 1/4 of a tank. It doesn't use or leak oil, it shifts like it has a shift kit in it and has since brand new. 16 years later it still runs good. At 167,840 miles It received its 3rd battery. 17 years into owning it, and 178,xxx miles, it developed a short. Mechanics could not find the shortso i had to replace a battery, then another battery, then another battery. I sold my little car. It was very hard to do, but the people who bought it are getting it back on the road as soon as they can. I will see it again I'm sure.