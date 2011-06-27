Used 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier Consumer Reviews
Chev Cav 2000, aka, LEMON
My 2000 Chev Cavalier gave me problems right from the first 15,000 miles. In that time I had replaced all 4 Goodyear Tires..they all developed holes in the sidewall...my fault even though it had not happened to me in my 20 yrs of auto ownership. Goodyear would not prorate any tires. At 40K, the radio went out. Fortunately, I had an extended warranty, but I had to fight w/Robert Levis Chev in Slidell, La to get it fixed. While fixing the radio, they damaged the digital oddometer (they wouldn't admit it!). After this incident, I've had to repair the fuel pump, battery and alternator, and other stuff I'm forgetting. I'm buying a new car, thank God.
i drove it for 17 years
2/17/2020 Sold the car in 2017. They fixed a few things but never found the short. They recently sold the car with over 200,000 miles on it. Engine/trans still going strong. 8/15/2016 update - STILL GOING STRONG W/173,489 miles. I bought mine brand new in 2000. It is bright red with tan cloth interior. It is the base car with no power anything except brakes & steering. Exactly what I wanted! 3 speed automatic transmission and a 2.2L 4 cyl engine. Plenty of pep when it was new, a cold a/c, a hot heater, and no blind spots to speak of. I was in love with my car. For the first 10 years the only thing I did to it besides oil changes was a few recalls under warranty, and new brake pads/shoes. At 11 years I bought new tires, a battery, and had a tune up done. At 12 years the a/c compressor had to be replaced and it cost $600 at a mechanics shop, then little things here and there. The rear defrost went out at 127,000 miles - but I live in Alabama, so I never replaced it. At 140,000 miles I had my original serpentine belt and hoses replaced and an inline fuel filter put on. It has never run hot, and I have never let it get below 1/4 of a tank. It doesn't use or leak oil, it shifts like it has a shift kit in it and has since brand new. 16 years later it still runs good. At 167,840 miles It received its 3rd battery. 17 years into owning it, and 178,xxx miles, it developed a short. Mechanics could not find the shortso i had to replace a battery, then another battery, then another battery. I sold my little car. It was very hard to do, but the people who bought it are getting it back on the road as soon as they can. I will see it again I'm sure.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fun little car
I had this in highschool. It was fun, looked cool for the year, got great gas mileage, and never gave me any issues.
Chevy Z24 Convertible
I purchased this car new. It has always been very reliable. It is a sharp looking car with white striping and tinted windows. It is a lot of fun to drive and I always have envious compliments wherever I go. I have had several new cars in my life and this is the one I liked the most.
So what if it aint a 'Vette?
This is a fun little car to drive and own. It isn't refined like a Jaguar. It isn't a performance car like a Corvette. For the money, it makes no pretense about what it is; simply an enjoyable ride about town with the top down. Besides, if you want all those fancy features, open your wallet up a bit more and quit whining.
Sponsored cars related to the Cavalier
Related Used 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD