Used 1994 Chevrolet Caprice Consumer Reviews
GM was dumb to discontinue this line
I had 2 Caprices - an ex-cop car and a wagon. Both were equipped with the now- legendary LT1. My Cop car was purchased with 58K on the odo and the only necessary repair during its life was a starter which was cheap and installed in less than a half an hour. Car was bulletproof and with the plethora of bolt-on aftermarket parts was an absolute blast to drive. Engine was flawless and never leaked, missed or failed to start. My wagon, after being beaten for 90K miles road like a Caddy with a simple, $600 overhaul of the entire suspension. My buddy's Caprice has over 220K on it and the valve covers have never been removed. Superb cars that GM should've kept refining.
Nothing to trade up to.
Got ours,fulylded lther seat,4.3L,at 32K frm retd couple who got it new.Safe to say it's never been abused.Hwy Mpg at 32K was 30.5 obsving spd lmts,cruise,& fully loaded.It's had only 1 tuneup.Last rd trip at 140K was 29.1 mpg.If mass is #1 factor in safety this size leads the way.Comfort? One revwer said it was like drving a livingroom dn the rd.Couldn't agree more.Yet it handles superbly in all cond's.The 6way seat holds the drver in grt drving posture while he compltely escapes normal drving fatigue-all day!Dependable? We've replaced only the water pump.All sched mntnance perfmed.Eng smokefree leaks 1qt in 3K (fixable).Still rustfree.Trade?No thx. The combo is just too good-what a ride!
Caprice 9C1 Police Package
I bought the car 2 years ago with 162,000 miles for $3200 on eBay from a local city police department. I drive the car 85 miles for day to work and get 20 mpg. It's big, roomy and solid. Now with almost 200,000 miles (engine replaced at 87,000 by police dept) a few things are wearing out but nothing of a siginificant cost.
My all time favorite car
This is, and has always been, a beautiful driving and riding car. Bought it new. No major repairs, ever. Gas mileage is great for a car of this size (approx. 20 mpg overall). Oil changed regularly at 3000 miles. If it were my only car, it wouldn't be for sale
The best and safest work car .
This car is the most reliable car for the price. It has plenty of room and has good performance even with the 4.3 V-8. Thats right, 4.3 V-8, a special motor that can deliver V-8 power with low fuel consumption like a 6 cylinder.I bought this car for $2,800 and i have put 75,000 miles on it. It is a good car for new drivers. Its cheap,its powerful,its safe,its reliable. There is nothing like it except the Impala.
