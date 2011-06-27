Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro Consumer Reviews
Camaro V6 is Awesome!
Edmunds does not have a catagory for a V6 engine, only the turbo 4 or the V8. I have the Camaro 1LT V6 automatic. I always bought V8 muscle cars over the years, but this V6 has plenty of power and sounds great with the performance exhaust option. Ride comfort is good, the seats are really comfortable (I'm 6'3"), acceleration is excellent, and the cars handles and brakes well. I like the V6 option because it makes the car a good daily driver, with a lighter front end (compared to the camaro ss with the V8), and gas mileage is good, I get around 22 mpg combined. Also, the V6 engine takes regular gasoline, the V8 and turbo 4 require 91 octane, so there is a savings at the pump. Reviewers talk about the poor visibility. Its really not bad at all, I have no complaints. Its all around a great car, and I don't feel like I want the V8 at all. Check the V6 camaro out, it's fast and fun. I love it.
Vastly improved car over prior generations
I have previously owned a fourth generation and a fifth generation Camaro. The fourth gen had good handling and surprisingly good fuel economy (especially for a V8), but was rough around the edges. The fifth generation was a porky car that seemed slower and while nicely styled, was impossible to see out of. It seems like GM got it right for this particular version. The acceleration (V8) is the quickest of any production car I have ever purchased, while the handling is glued to the road and the braking is first rate. But outside of the sports/muscle-car aspects, the biggest improvements are in refinement and features. In short, it is actually a nice to borderline luxurious interior that is comfortable with logical controls and well-laid-out instrument clusters and displays. The seats are essentially perfect, and even things like the steering wheel feel like they were made with optimal comfort in mind. Features like the controllable vehicle modes (Touring/Sport/Track/Snow-Ice) are a nice plus. Another plus (with the optional dual model exhaust I have) is that the car makes it clear that it is serious - the only description I have for it is that it snarls like it is angry with a don't-mess-with-me-attitude whenever you stomp on it or first fire it up. There are still negatives to the car - the biggest one is that while it is improved, the outward visibility is still not great. Another negative is the back seats are really only fit for children or small adults, so this is best thought of as a Corvette with back seats. But the pluses of the car easily win out. One other note - while I have always been a stick-shift driver, this is the first automatic vehicle (with the optional A8) I have owned that I actually like. The shifting of the auto is first rate. I am also seeing almost 27 MPG on the highway with my admitted lead-foot driving. All in all, this is by far the best muscle car I have ever purchased in a continual stream of them I have had all the way back to my high school days.
Fiftieth Anniversary 2017 Camaro RS
First let me explain - I have a 2017 Camaro RS 2LT V6 with Automatic - 50th Anniversary Edition. I was not given this choice by Edmunds! It is a great car. This is the third and so far the best Camaro I have owned. The ride is smooth and acceleration is wonderful. It is extremely comfortable and fun to drive (fast). FYI - I got the V6 engine because it takes regular gas not premium like the 4 Cylinder Turbo and the V8. After a two years of ownership, my Camaro has been very reliable. The only time it has seen service is for an oil change. It is also a blast to drive! This one was a keeper until my three year outgrew the back seat and started kicking the back of my seat! I since traded it for another fun car to drive - A Mini Cooper S Clubman All4.
Beyond any other in its class
The 2017 Camero beats every other sports car in its class. Excellent power, speed, handeling. The 50th aniversary is the way to go!
Stick shift sticks it to you
The manual transmission forces the driver to shift from first to fourth a great deal of the time. The owners' manual dictates it and states that if you don't follow the instruction to do so your transmission can be damaged. This negates the primary reason I bought a stick shift to begin with. If you want a stick, beware of this dictated shift pattern. I assume it is to help meet government milage standards, but it ruins the purpose of the stick.
