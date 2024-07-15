Most Reliable Cars

The latest data on today's most durable and dependable car brands

    Correspondent
    Dan spent many years covering the go-fast, look-good, get-loud corners of the automotive universe. First, he served as editor of enthusiast magazines AutoSound and Honda Tuning, then as executive editor at SEMA News, the publishing arm of the trade group that produces the annual SEMA Show (yes, that show). As a contributor to Edmunds, he now likes to keep the volume low and the speed limit legal, providing expert car-shopping advice to drivers looking for the perfect match.

It's among the most important questions you'll ask yourself and others when shopping for a new or used car: Is it reliable? If you're shopping for a Lexus or Toyota, the short answer is, yes — according to the latest reliability data. We recognize that this is a broad statement, as vehicle reliability relies on many factors, including manufacturing quality, maintenance, and driving habits and patterns. With the average age of cars on the road today hovering around 12 years, according to a recent J.D. Power study, shoppers are rightly concerned about finding one that can go the distance without significant downtime or costly repairs.

Fortunately, there are a few ways shoppers can make an informed choice. The J.D. Power study looked at automakers with the fewest owner-reported problems over a three-year period. The report doesn't identify specific models, only overall brand reliability, and bases its rankings on the fewest problems per 100 vehicles. These problems are grouped into nine categories, ranging from trim and infotainment to engine and transmission issues.

A key finding from the study is that infotainment (the main screen that often houses the climate controls and stereo) is the most often cited problem — nearly double the next category, exterior. Driver assistance systems also rankle owners with their overly sensitive activations or heavy-handed interventions. (We've noticed this in some of our own Edmunds long-term test cars, such as the 2021 Honda CR-V Hybrid.)

Consumer Reports offers a similar reliability report, based on its readers' ownership experience over the past 12 months. At Edmunds, we partner with RepairPal, which bases its reliability rating on data from more than 2,000 repair shops nationwide, grading specific cars for the cost, frequency, and severity of repairs.

Here we'll look at the most reliable brands according to the J.D. Power study, and look at our own data through RepairPal and owners' comments on Edmunds, to highlight today's most reliable cars. For consistency with the J.D. Power three-year survey period, we'll look at 2021 models reviewed on Edmunds.com.

1: Lexus

Toyota's luxury division is noted for the same quality and consistency as its parent label. Not surprisingly, two of its top sellers — the ES 350 sedan and RX 350 midsize SUV — rank highest in reliability, earning 4.5 out of 5 stars in RepairPal ratings. The RX 350, for example, costs about $200 less in annual repairs than the average midsize SUV, goes in less than once a year for a repair service, and when it does, the repair is about 3% less severe than average. Lexus owners are equally enthusiastic, rating the ES 350 4.5 out of five stars in satisfaction.

2: Toyota

Toyota's hard-earned reputation for reliability means you'll rarely face a significant or financially debilitating repair bill. Even used Toyotas promise miles of drama-free motoring (provided you buy from a diligent owner). The Camry, Prius and RAV4 are among Toyota's most reliable, all rating 4.5 stars from RepairPal. The Prius ranks slightly above average (0.7%) in the severity of its repair costs compared to other midsize cars, though, largely due to the costs and complexity of fixing its hybrid powertrain.

3: Buick

Buick came in third in the J.D. Power results, just a couple of ticks behind Toyota. We know; we were surprised, too. The Buick Envision, specifically, earns a perfect five stars from RepairPal. While the Envision doesn't particularly stand out compared to peers like the Acura RDX or Volvo XC60, it's the clear reliability winner. It's roughly $150 per year cheaper to maintain than other small to midsize SUVs, and it's about 8% less likely to face a serious repair cost. It's an impressive change in direction for parent company General Motors, which has struggled to match the reliability of Japanese and South Korean automakers.

4: Tie: Chevrolet and Mini

More good news for General Motors, as Chevrolet takes the fourth spot in the J.D. Power study, sharing the slot with BMW-owned Mini. Chevy's broad portfolio means some of its cars are more reliable than others. The Camaro, Malibu and Equinox all score four stars in RepairPal rankings, for example, while the Corvette trails with just 3.5 stars. Chevy's most reliable model is the Blazer, which earns 4.5 stars. Mini's lineup is tiny by comparison, consisting of the regular two-door and four-door Cooper, the extended wagon-ish Clubman, and the Countryman quasi-SUV. RepairPal lacks enough data to score specific models but gives the 2021 version of the overall brand a mere three out of five stars, putting it at odds with J.D. Power's findings. Owners like the Mini, though. In consumer reviews, all 2021 models score an average of 4.5 stars.

5: Porsche

Given the lofty price of a new or used Porsche, repairs are the last thing you want to think about. Fortunately, the automaker fares reasonably well in reliability, according to J.D. Power, although there's no getting around the obvious: Expensive cars are expensive to fix. That's true in Porsche's case, which sees its RepairPal rankings suffer largely on the cost of repairs. The Macan SUV, for example, costs nearly $300 more annually for unscheduled repairs and maintenance than the average luxury compact SUV, although it's a bit less likely to end up in the shop. Overall, the Macan scores 3.5 out of five stars for reliability, as does the popular 911 coupe.

6: Mazda

Mazda's reputation for sporty, fun-to-drive cars is reinforced by laudable reliability ratings. The popular CX-5 SUV rates 4.5 stars, backed by a 4.4-star rating from owners. It's also one of our top-rated small SUVs for new models. The Mazda 3 sedan and hatchback gets a four-star rating and also ranks as one of our best picks for a used car. The iconic Miata roadster is similarly durable. It also gets a four-star RepairPal rating and plenty of love from owners.

7: Kia

Most 2021 Kia models — Forte (now known as the K4), Optima (renamed K5 in 2021), Sorento and Soul — earn four stars in reliability from RepairPal, with owners adding their own praises (with ratings between 4.4 and 4.6 stars). The brand's best-ranked model is the three-row Telluride SUV, which gets a 4.5-star rating. Kia still backs its cars with one of the best warranties in the business — 10-year/100,000 miles — but the automaker is increasingly bolstering its reputation for long-lasting quality.

8: Tie: BMW / Dodge / Jeep

Eight-place in the J.D. Power report is a three-way tie. BMW, Dodge and Jeep owners all reported 190 problems per 100 vehicles, which is also the study average. The BMW 3 Series and 5 Series are owner favorites, earning 4.7 and 4.6 stars in consumer reviews, respectively. In RepairPal reliability ratings, however, they're only average. The 3 Series gets 3.5 stars, while the 5 Series earns three. Dodge's top three models, the Challenger, Charger and Durango, all earn 3.5 stars from RepairPal. The Jeep Cherokee and Renegade, meanwhile, are Jeep's most reliable models, each with a four-star rating.

9: Cadillac

The XT5 SUV is Cadillac's most durable car, earning a 4.5-star rating from RepairPal and nearly the same from its owner corps (4.4 stars). Like the Buick Envision, the XT5 isn't a particular standout in its class. Despite its bold and stylish design, it lacks the luxury appeal of rivals like the BMW X3 or Mercedes-Benz GLC but also scores better than both in reliability. Its large cargo capacity also makes it more practical. Combined with above-average reliability, it's a smart pick.

10: Tie: Hyundai and Subaru

Like its Kia sister brand, Hyundai has a handful of cornerstone cars (Sonata, Elantra, Tucson), all firmly in four-star territory. Hyundai's three-row Palisade SUV rates as its most reliable, with a 4.5-star RepairPal rating and 4.2 stars from owners. Subaru's Crosstrek — the slightly off-road-ready version of the Impreza hatchback — represents Subaru's best long-term performer, with a 4.5-star RepairPal rating and nearly the same confidence from owners (4.4 stars).