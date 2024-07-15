Most Reliable Cars

It's among the most important questions you'll ask yourself and others when shopping for a new or used car: Is it reliable? If you're shopping for a Lexus or Toyota, the short answer is, yes — according to the latest reliability data. We recognize that this is a broad statement, as vehicle reliability relies on many factors, including manufacturing quality, maintenance, and driving habits and patterns. With the average age of cars on the road today hovering around 12 years, according to a recent J.D. Power study, shoppers are rightly concerned about finding one that can go the distance without significant downtime or costly repairs.

Fortunately, there are a few ways shoppers can make an informed choice. The J.D. Power study looked at automakers with the fewest owner-reported problems over a three-year period. The report doesn't identify specific models, only overall brand reliability, and bases its rankings on the fewest problems per 100 vehicles. These problems are grouped into nine categories, ranging from trim and infotainment to engine and transmission issues.

A key finding from the study is that infotainment (the main screen that often houses the climate controls and stereo) is the most often cited problem — nearly double the next category, exterior. Driver assistance systems also rankle owners with their overly sensitive activations or heavy-handed interventions. (We've noticed this in some of our own Edmunds long-term test cars, such as the 2021 Honda CR-V Hybrid.)

Consumer Reports offers a similar reliability report, based on its readers' ownership experience over the past 12 months. At Edmunds, we partner with RepairPal, which bases its reliability rating on data from more than 2,000 repair shops nationwide, grading specific cars for the cost, frequency, and severity of repairs.

Here we'll look at the most reliable brands according to the J.D. Power study, and look at our own data through RepairPal and owners' comments on Edmunds, to highlight today's most reliable cars. For consistency with the J.D. Power three-year survey period, we'll look at 2021 models reviewed on Edmunds.com.