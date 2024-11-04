These Are the Coolest Cars Available Today

Starting price: More than $3.8 million

Few cars cost as much as a mansion and almost none have a top speed in excess of 300 mph. But the limited-production Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ hits both of those targets; the Chiron's options alone can cost close to a million dollars, and its unofficial top speed is just north of 304 mph. This is one of the last Bugattis to use the legendary quad-turbocharged W16 engine — here, it produces more than 1,500 horsepower — and it will go down as one of the greatest internal combustion engine cars ever built. That is, of course, until Bugatti starts rolling out even more incredible versions of its upcoming Tourbillon hypercar.

Tesla Model S Plaid: Quickest car to 60 mph Edmunds has tested