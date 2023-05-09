- The EX30 is a new small SUV in Volvo’s latest all-electric lineup.
Volvo's Newest EV Is the EX30, and It's Coming on June 7
Shrouded in mystery ... for now
We don’t know much about the upcoming EX30, but what we do know is that it’s all-new and all-electric. Following Volvo’s commitment to electrify its entire lineup by 2030, the brand has recently begun to introduce its newest electric EX models. The EX30 model name indicates its an SUV as an “EX” and the “30” indicates small sizing. (The EX90 is Volvo’s largest SUV.) An EX30 teaser image has been revealed, but spoiler alert — it's a view of the Volvo badging on steel, not a lot to go on. A teaser video reveals a familiar silhouette, but we’ll still have to wait for the EX30’s global release date on June 7 to get more details on pricing and design. EX30 preorders will launch on June 7 as well.
Edmunds says
There’s a lot to look forward to when it comes to the EX30. We anticipate smoldering good looks and a luxuriously equipped little SUV. Design, technology and electricity should all come together very well in Volvo’s latest offering — we’ve got high expectations for the little EX30.