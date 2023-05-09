We don’t know much about the upcoming EX30, but what we do know is that it’s all-new and all-electric. Following Volvo’s commitment to electrify its entire lineup by 2030, the brand has recently begun to introduce its newest electric EX models. The EX30 model name indicates its an SUV as an “EX” and the “30” indicates small sizing. (The EX90 is Volvo’s largest SUV.) An EX30 teaser image has been revealed, but spoiler alert — it's a view of the Volvo badging on steel, not a lot to go on. A teaser video reveals a familiar silhouette, but we’ll still have to wait for the EX30’s global release date on June 7 to get more details on pricing and design. EX30 preorders will launch on June 7 as well.