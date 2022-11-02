2024 Mazda CX-90: This Is Everything We Know

Mazda has been lying low as of late, not releasing anything new for the U.S. market since the CX-50 was unveiled earlier this year. But you can consider that the calm before the storm. The brand is about to unleash a host of new SUVs, the largest of which will be the all-new Mazda CX-90. Just what is a CX-90? We're certainly glad you've asked. It's slated to be Mazda's new flagship SUV, and we're going to tell you everything we know about it.

2024 Mazda CX-90: New size class, new luxuries

You can expect a new, more upscale design language on the CX-90. One that blends the looks of the not-destined-for-the-States CX-60 (pictured above) with the proportions of Mazda's current flagship SUV, the CX-9 (pictured below). The interior will feature more premium-looking and -feeling materials, and there will also no doubt be a raft of new tech introduced with the CX-90 to compete with feature-packed offerings from Kia and Hyundai. We just hope Mazda doesn't lose that zoom-zoom feel that makes so many of its cars such a hoot to drive.

2021 Mazda CX-9

When it finally arrives on our shores next fall, the CX-90 will take on the likes of the Kia Telluride, Hyundai Palisade, Honda Pilot and Subaru Ascent. However, the CX-90 will have more premium competitors like the Infiniti QX60 and Acura MDX in its crosshairs too. Mazda has been charting a course for the more premium end of the market, and the CX-90 is its shot at the big leagues. In terms of size, it will be a three-row crossover SUV with a third row that we expect will be more usable than the one in the CX-9. It will also feature more space inside than the CX-9 and will hopefully have more cargo capacity, too. We aren't sure right now if the CX-9 will be replaced by the CX-90 or sold alongside it.

2024 Mazda CX-90: What's under the hood?

The CX-90 will debut a set of new powertrains for Mazda. Gone are the days of turbocharged four-cylinder engines and six-speed transmissions. Mazda will introduce a new turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine that makes somewhere in the neighborhood of 300 horsepower. We also expect a plug-in hybrid version of the CX-90 to feature this same engine and make even more peak power. If a turbocharged inline-six sounds a little BMW to you, you'd be exactly right. Mazda really is swinging for the fences here.

2024 Mazda CX-90: How much will it cost?

Given the CX-90's more premium positioning in the market, we expect the SUV to start at around $40,000 for the base model. We expect the trims to slowly make their way up into the high $50,000 territory. The CX-90 will be pricey, but if Mazda can combine new luxuries, a more potent powertrain, and the fun-to-drive spirit that we've enjoyed from most of its cars, then it will be one hard package to beat.