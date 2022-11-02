2024 Mazda CX-90: This Is Everything We Know

- A new Mazda SUV is coming, and it's called the CX-90.
- It will feature Mazda's new design language and new powertrains.
- It also holds with it Mazda's hopes to move into ever-more premium territory.
Mazda has been lying low as of late, not releasing anything new for the U.S. market since the CX-50 was unveiled earlier this year. But you can consider that the calm before the storm. The brand is about to unleash a host of new SUVs, the largest of which will be the all-new Mazda CX-90. Just what is a CX-90? We're certainly glad you've asked. It's slated to be Mazda's new flagship SUV, and we're going to tell you everything we know about it.
You can expect a new, more upscale design language on the CX-90. One that blends the looks of the not-destined-for-the-States CX-60 (pictured above) with the proportions of Mazda's current flagship SUV, the CX-9 (pictured below). The interior will feature more premium-looking and -feeling materials, and there will also no doubt be a raft of new tech introduced with the CX-90 to compete with feature-packed offerings from Kia and Hyundai. We just hope Mazda doesn't lose that zoom-zoom feel that makes so many of its cars such a hoot to drive.
When it finally arrives on our shores next fall, the CX-90 will take on the likes of the Kia Telluride, Hyundai Palisade, Honda Pilot and Subaru Ascent. However, the CX-90 will have more premium competitors like the Infiniti QX60 and Acura MDX in its crosshairs too. Mazda has been charting a course for the more premium end of the market, and the CX-90 is its shot at the big leagues. In terms of size, it will be a three-row crossover SUV with a third row that we expect will be more usable than the one in the CX-9. It will also feature more space inside than the CX-9 and will hopefully have more cargo capacity, too. We aren't sure right now if the CX-9 will be replaced by the CX-90 or sold alongside it.
The CX-90 will debut a set of new powertrains for Mazda. Gone are the days of turbocharged four-cylinder engines and six-speed transmissions. Mazda will introduce a new turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine that makes somewhere in the neighborhood of 300 horsepower. We also expect a plug-in hybrid version of the CX-90 to feature this same engine and make even more peak power. If a turbocharged inline-six sounds a little BMW to you, you'd be exactly right. Mazda really is swinging for the fences here.
Given the CX-90's more premium positioning in the market, we expect the SUV to start at around $40,000 for the base model. We expect the trims to slowly make their way up into the high $50,000 territory. The CX-90 will be pricey, but if Mazda can combine new luxuries, a more potent powertrain, and the fun-to-drive spirit that we've enjoyed from most of its cars, then it will be one hard package to beat.
We can't wait to hear more about Mazda's newest entrant in this hot, hot, hot segment.