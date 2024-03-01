2025 Honda Pilot Black Edition Arrives With *Shocker* Black Badges

The 2025 Honda Pilot will start at $41,295 including $1,395 in destination charges. Honda has also announced a new range-topping Black Edition trim level, which will sit above the Elite trim, at $55,675.

As the Black Edition name suggests, Honda adds new black 20-inch wheels, a gloss black grille bar and mirror housings, blacked-out front fascia ducts, window trim, door garnishes, and rear bumper garnishes. There is also special new Black Edition badging. Inside, there’s a little more color involved, with red-accented and perforated leather seats and red stitching on the steering wheel and door panels, as well as red accent lighting for the dash, doors and center console. Finally, buyers will find the Black Edition logo has also been embossed onto the front seats and floor mats.

The Black Edition will feature the same powertrain as some other Pilots. This includes Honda’s all-wheel-drive system, paired with a 3.5-liter V6 that makes 285 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque and sends power to the wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission. Honda has also announced pricing for the 2025 Pilot lineup, which can be found in its entirety below. It’s worth noting that all trims see modest increases in pricing. Honda hasn’t said yet when the 2025 Pilot will be hitting dealers.