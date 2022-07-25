The electric motor and inverter for the battery are both unique to the EQXX. Oh, and that 100-kWh battery pack? It's smaller and lighter than the one in the EQS. The drive unit produces less heat than the one you'll find in the EQS, so the heat management system could be smaller and lighter.

The car uses a mix of lightweight materials, including aluminum, magnesium and carbon fiber. The Mercedes-Benz emblem is painted on, likely for both weight savings and aero improvement. All together Mercedes says the EQXX weighs 3,896 pounds — very light for an EV with a pack of this capacity — making it roughly the same weight as a Ford Mustang GT or BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe.

How does it drive?

We only had an opportunity to drive the EQXX at Mercedes' testing facility in Immendingen, Germany. Initial impressions are positive. Despite Mercedes constantly stressing that this is not a production car, it feels far more polished than most concept cars or prototypes we see. Really, if you didn't know the rear doors were fake, you might mistake it for an early preproduction car. That's especially true when you see it on the street wearing front and rear German license plates. And while the automaker didn't crash-test the car (there's only one), Mercedes says the car's design took into account German crash safety laws.

It's not the quickest EV in the world. Total output is about 150 kW, or around 200 horsepower. That's not a lot for a 3,800-pound car. It benefits from the instant throttle response you get from all EVs, so it doesn't necessarily feel slow either. The bodywork might look sleek and sporty, but the EQXX was designed for efficiency first.