As cool as that may be, we doubt the next V12 Lamborghini will come with the same supercapacitor tech. While extremely interesting, supercapacitors don't provide a big enough hybrid punch and discharge their energy extremely quickly, meaning you don't get any reasonable EV range from them. Being able to quietly tool around towns as a pure EV isn't just a nice feature, it's a necessity in some European countries that have city centers with ultra-low emission zones.

The now-defunct Aventador was a huge success for Lamborghini. More than 10,000 were produced over the course of its lifespan. It also spawned a number of outrageous variants from the completely roofless, one-off Aventador J to the record-setting Aventador SVJ. Not to mention the Centenario, "new" Countach and Veneno. There were actually more than that, but it would be gratuitous to list them all. It's safe to say the Aventador was well loved and that many will be sad to see it go.