- The Lamborghini Aventador is dead after 2022.
- A new V12-powered successor is on its way.
- The new one will likely be a hybrid.
The Lamborghini Aventador is dead; long live the Lamborghini Aventador. After 11 years (yes, it really has been that long), Lamborghini's mid-engine V12 enterprise-class flagship is no longer available to order as a new car. The Aventador passing on to the great racetrack might be sad, but we're already excited for what Sant'Agata is cooking up next.
Details are scarce, but we do know the Aventador's successor will be powered by a V12 with hybrid assist. What form this hybrid will take is still the big unknown, however. The Sian, one of the many Aventador spinoffs, was a hybrid that came with a supercapacitor lodged in the car's chassis.
As cool as that may be, we doubt the next V12 Lamborghini will come with the same supercapacitor tech. While extremely interesting, supercapacitors don't provide a big enough hybrid punch and discharge their energy extremely quickly, meaning you don't get any reasonable EV range from them. Being able to quietly tool around towns as a pure EV isn't just a nice feature, it's a necessity in some European countries that have city centers with ultra-low emission zones.
The now-defunct Aventador was a huge success for Lamborghini. More than 10,000 were produced over the course of its lifespan. It also spawned a number of outrageous variants from the completely roofless, one-off Aventador J to the record-setting Aventador SVJ. Not to mention the Centenario, "new" Countach and Veneno. There were actually more than that, but it would be gratuitous to list them all. It's safe to say the Aventador was well loved and that many will be sad to see it go.
The Aventador is one of the few automobiles that was as good to see as it was to be seen in, but it is in dire need of replacement. We're glad Lamborghini has finally closed this chapter in its history books.