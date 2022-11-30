Skip to main content
2023 Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato front 3/4

Lamborghini Goes Off-Road with Huracán Sterrato

Only 1,499 examples of this off-road warrior will be produced

  • Cameron Rogersby
    Manager, News
    Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career.
  • Lamborghini introduces a new Huracán variant for what is likely the supercar's last model year.
  • The Huracán Sterrato features all-terrain tires, underbody armor and a lift so it can (kinda) go off-road.
  • Only 1,499 will be made, with production beginning February 2023.

Count "supercars going off-roading" as one truly unexpected highlight of 2022. First, Porsche debuted the rally-inspired 911 Dakar, with its lifted suspension, all-terrain tires and center locking differential. Not to be outdone, Lamborghini has just pulled the wraps off its own desert runner — the Huracán Sterrato.

This limited-edition Huracán variant is powered by the same 5.2-liter V10 as other models, but even though this version is all-wheel-drive, it packs the same reduced punch as the rear-drive Huracán (602 horsepower, 413 lb-ft of torque, compared to the AWD models' 630 hp). The slightly detuned engine and a few other unique bits give the Huracán Sterrato a 0-62 mph sprint time of 3.4 seconds — roughly a half-second slower than the Huracán Evo — but the Sterrato isn't just about hot, nasty, badass speed. This is the most capable supercar Lamborghini has ever produced.

Off-road in a Huracán? Really?

2023 Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato front

Yup. After conquering the street and track with the Huracán Evo and STO, respectively, Lambo is getting its hands dirty before the Huracán rides off into the sunset. Modifications to the Sterrato start with a 1.7-inch increase in ground clearance. Even if you do end up striking a taller rock, there are aluminum front strike plates under the body and reinforced doorsills to protect bodywork and internals. Also on the standard features list is a set of run-flat Bridgestone Dueler AT002 all-terrain tires sized 235/40 R19 up front and 285/40 R19 at the rear.

Lamborghini has also graced this Huracán with a faux suede upholstery unique to the Sterrato, and the driver information screen is equipped with an inclinometer with pitch and roll displays.

2023 Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato front 3/4

Edmunds says

The 2023 Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato isn't for everyone, and we doubt that more than an eccentric handful of the 1,499 buyers would dare take it off-road. But we'd be up for it. Sterrato vs. 911 Dakar U-Drags, anyone?

Cameron Rogersby

