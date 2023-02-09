Take one Subaru Impreza hatchback, raise the suspension, slap on some body cladding, and you've got yourself a Subaru Crosstrek crossover SUV. That recipe has worked wonders for Subaru since the automaker introduced the first Crosstrek more than a decade ago. In fact, Subaru says the Crosstrek is more than just successful. It calls the popular small SUV the "fastest-selling vehicle" in the company's history.

Now Subaru has revealed the redesigned 2024 Crosstrek, and it's clear the automaker's smallest crossover is sticking to a tried-and-true recipe. It's essentially the same size as before and continues on with the same engines. The biggest changes relate to the 2024 model's updated styling and addition of Subaru's latest technology and driver assist features. It's also notable that some versions of the third-generation 2024 Subaru Crosstrek will roll out of the company's Indiana factory for the first time.

Subaru will offer the new 2023 Crosstrek in Base, Premium, Sport and Limited trim levels, with prices ranging from $24,995 to $30,895, plus a destination charge of $1,295. Subaru will build the Crosstrek Base and Premium trims in Japan, and the Crosstrek Sport and Limited in Indiana.

What's under the Crosstrek's hood?

Base and Premium trims get a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (152 horsepower, 145 lb-ft of torque), while the Sport and Limited employ a 2.5-liter four-cylinder (182 hp, 178 lb-ft). These engines are carryovers from the prior-generation Crosstrek. The previously available six-speed manual transmission for the base engine is gone, leaving a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) as standard equipment. In all but the base trim, paddle shifters provide manual control over eight programmed transmission ratios.

All-wheel drive is standard, and the 2024 Crosstrek matches the outgoing model's generous 8.7 inches of ground clearance. The automaker claims it has improved the AWD system to offer quicker response to changing surface and driving conditions. Hill start assist and hill descent control are standard, along with Subaru's X-Mode traction and driving mode technology. With the Sport and Limited trims, X-Mode offers Deep Snow and Mud settings in addition to Snow and Dirt.

Other mechanical details include new steering derived from the WRX sport sedan, which Subaru says will provide a more direct steering feel for the driver and a slightly stiffer body structure. Overall, our expectation is that the 2024 Crosstrek will drive similarly to the old model and will be more capable off-road than most other small SUVs.