- Subaru's popular small SUV has been redesigned for 2024 with updated styling and next-generation infotainment and safety systems.
- Sadly, the six-speed manual transmission is no more.
- Did Subaru fulfill all our wants (more power, more cargo space) in a new Crosstrek?
Is There a New 2024 Subaru Crosstrek? With This Redesign, It's Hard to Tell
Commonly held wisdom says you shouldn't mess with success
Take one Subaru Impreza hatchback, raise the suspension, slap on some body cladding, and you've got yourself a Subaru Crosstrek crossover SUV. That recipe has worked wonders for Subaru since the automaker introduced the first Crosstrek more than a decade ago. In fact, Subaru says the Crosstrek is more than just successful. It calls the popular small SUV the "fastest-selling vehicle" in the company's history.
Now Subaru has revealed the redesigned 2024 Crosstrek, and it's clear the automaker's smallest crossover is sticking to a tried-and-true recipe. It's essentially the same size as before and continues on with the same engines. The biggest changes relate to the 2024 model's updated styling and addition of Subaru's latest technology and driver assist features. It's also notable that some versions of the third-generation 2024 Subaru Crosstrek will roll out of the company's Indiana factory for the first time.
Subaru will offer the new 2023 Crosstrek in Base, Premium, Sport and Limited trim levels, with prices ranging from $24,995 to $30,895, plus a destination charge of $1,295. Subaru will build the Crosstrek Base and Premium trims in Japan, and the Crosstrek Sport and Limited in Indiana.
What's under the Crosstrek's hood?
Base and Premium trims get a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (152 horsepower, 145 lb-ft of torque), while the Sport and Limited employ a 2.5-liter four-cylinder (182 hp, 178 lb-ft). These engines are carryovers from the prior-generation Crosstrek. The previously available six-speed manual transmission for the base engine is gone, leaving a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) as standard equipment. In all but the base trim, paddle shifters provide manual control over eight programmed transmission ratios.
All-wheel drive is standard, and the 2024 Crosstrek matches the outgoing model's generous 8.7 inches of ground clearance. The automaker claims it has improved the AWD system to offer quicker response to changing surface and driving conditions. Hill start assist and hill descent control are standard, along with Subaru's X-Mode traction and driving mode technology. With the Sport and Limited trims, X-Mode offers Deep Snow and Mud settings in addition to Snow and Dirt.
Other mechanical details include new steering derived from the WRX sport sedan, which Subaru says will provide a more direct steering feel for the driver and a slightly stiffer body structure. Overall, our expectation is that the 2024 Crosstrek will drive similarly to the old model and will be more capable off-road than most other small SUVs.
How's the Crosstrek's interior?
As it has in the current-generation WRX sedan and redesigned 2024 Impreza, Subaru updates and refines the new Crosstrek's cabin. Still, from the materials and analog instrumentation to the switchgear and overall layout, the Crosstrek remains unabashedly a Subaru. Overall interior passenger space is essentially unchanged from the previous model.
Cloth seats are standard, with leather available in the Crosstrek Limited. Subaru says the seat designs improve support and overall comfort while reducing fatigue on longer drives. It also says the Crosstrek's interior is quieter when you're driving on the highway. We'll reserve judgment until we've had a chance to experience the new 2024 Crosstrek ourselves.
A dual-zone automatic climate control system is standard in every new Crosstrek. Available upgrades include a sunroof, a power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, a larger touchscreen infotainment system and more.
How's the Crosstrek's tech?
Subaru offers two different approaches to the Crosstrek's infotainment and climate control systems. In the base model, the SUV features dual 7-inch touchscreen displays stacked atop one another. The top screen controls the infotainment functions, including Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and satellite radio. The bottom screen is for the dual-zone climate system and other vehicle settings.
Upgrade to the Crosstrek Premium, Sport or Limited, and an 11.6-inch touchscreen display mounted in portrait orientation dominates the center of dashboard. It incorporates the climate system and vehicle settings and adds wireless versions of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Subaru's Starlink connected services. The Safety and Security subscription plan includes automatic collision notification, SOS emergency assistance, and a remote vehicle locator, among other features.
Additional tech includes a wireless charger, while the Limited trim is exclusively available with a navigation system and a Harman Kardon premium sound system.
As you might expect from a Subaru, there are numerous safety features available for the new Crosstrek. Every trim includes steering-responsive LED headlights with automatic high-beam operation. In addition, a next-generation EyeSight collection of driver assistance and collision avoidance systems is standard. It benefits from a wider field of view to identify potential collisions sooner, improved software, and an electronic brake booster for smoother braking operation.
Also new for 2024 is an available automatic emergency steering system that helps a driver to avoid a collision at speeds under 50 mph. If the Crosstrek encounters an obstacle blocking part of the lane ahead, automatic emergency steering uses the blind-spot warning system to determine if it is safe to automatically steer the Crosstrek to the outer limit of the travel lane. This may assist a driver in avoiding the obstacle and preventing a collision.
How's the Crosstrek's storage?
Just as Subarus are known for their safety, utility is an inherent part of any SUV wearing the company's star cluster emblem. With the 2024 Crosstrek, this remains as true as ever. For example, all versions except the base trim provide standard raised roof rails that make it much easier to strap cargo to this small Subie's roof.
However, if you were hoping the redesigned 2024 Crosstrek would have more cargo space, we regret to inform you that it has instead shrunk a little bit. The outgoing Crosstrek offered 20.8 cubic feet of volume behind the back seat, and a maximum of 55.3 cubes with the back seat folded down. The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek's cargo space measurements are 19.9 cubic feet and 54.7 cubes.
Edmunds says
Subaru has undoubtedly improved the 2024 Crosstrek with this redesign. However, the changes appear to be incremental rather than dramatic, which is understandable given how successful the outgoing second-generation version is. Still, it would've been nice to see Subaru gain additional ground in engine power and cargo space, two of the weak points of the Crosstrek it replaces. Despite this, we have no doubt that the all-new 2024 Crosstrek will remain popular with adventurers on a budget.