BMW X8 Sets Its Sights on the Lamborghini Urus

Executive lounger?

The easiest way to describe the BMW X8 is to compare it to one of its chief rivals. The three-row Audi Q7 and two-row Q8 are mechanically related crossovers, with the Q8 being more expensive even though it has fewer seats. Audi markets the Q8 as the sleek, fun-to-drive version — a feeling that is enhanced by the fact that the Q7's four-cylinder engine isn't available on the Q8 at all, and there's no Q7 equivalent of the bonkers-fast RS Q8.

Since Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz essentially follow one another's product portfolios in lockstep, we believe the BMW X7 and X8 are analogous to the Audi Q7 and Q8, respectively. The X8 will likely sport a sleeker design to complement its driver-focused demeanor, and that probably necessitates ditching the X7's third row of seating.

Our spy photographers believe that the X8 will be offered in both five- and four-seat configurations. The latter isn't common on typical luxury SUVs, though you can find it on more exotic offerings such as the Bentley Bentayga, Mercedes-Maybach GLS and Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The four-seat option would likely introduce power-adjustable rear seats and a full center console with all manner of comfort and entertainment features.