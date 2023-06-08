From station wagons to body-on-frame SUVs and now crossovers, large three-row people haulers have long been part of the American DNA. Lexus already offers a pair of luxurious three-rows — those would be the range-topping LX and the newly revealed next-generation GX — but both ride on truck platforms that traditionally trade comfort for off-road and towing performance. What if your travels keep you on pavement more often than on the trail? Enter the all-new 2024 Lexus TX.

Lexus took what was already good about the Toyota Grand Highlander that the TX is based on — like ample cargo capacity and passenger room — and added upscale materials, strengthened the body rigidity for better ride comfort and handling, and upgraded the door seals and introduced extra sound-deadening material to make the cabin quieter. On top of that, the powertrain lineup is reconfigured, with a plug-in hybrid now on the options list. The TX also comes with Lexus' new driver assist and safety tech suite — essential for transporting your loved ones on those long drives to Yosemite and the Grand Canyon.

While the TX makes a lot of sense on paper, other than a little extra leather and a new powertrain, there's not much that differentiates the TX from the Grand Highlander. Take the badges off the front, and only the most clued-in observer will be able to separate the premium SUV from its more pedestrian counterpart. To the design team who penned the TX: Congrats, you earned your early lunch break.