Delivering on the drive

Despite being a little down on range and peak charge rates, the R2 does not lag behind the competition when it comes time to get up and go. This family SUV is seriously quick, even in its most conservative drive setting. Rivian says the R2 Performance can accelerate to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds — for context, that's nearly as quick as a Porsche 911. But despite the sports car quickness, throttle isn't an on/off switch. There's a progressive ramp-up in acceleration instead of a big smack right off the line. Well, except in Sport mode, which you really don't need to use.

After all, this isn't a sporty SUV. In all drive modes, the steering is light and somewhat slow to react to inputs. It also doesn't translate as much feedback from the road as Rivian's larger R1 models, making it harder to discern your level of grip. Honestly, the slow steering feels somewhat out of sync compared to the rest of the R2 because of how powerful and quick this SUV is.

Instead, the real revelation is the R2's ride quality. When it launched, the three-row Rivian R1S rode far too harshly for a family SUV. A refresh in 2025 softened things up a bit, and the smaller R2 is an even bigger step in the right direction. It's stable at all times, and road imperfections are neatly rounded off rather than being transmitted through to your spine.

But the R2 isn't an isolation chamber. The Pirelli all-season tires on my test car behave differently depending on road surface. In some cases they're dead silent, and on other patches of road there's a cacophony of road noise that drills straight into my eardrums. If you want an electric SUV with a more luxurious bent, you'll be better off in Volvo's new EX60 or the BMW iX3.