- What's new: The R2 is Rivian's smallest, most affordable and most important EV to date.
- Why it matters: The R2 introduces Rivian to a much wider audience, where it'll compete with EVs like the Tesla Model Y and Volvo EX60.
- Edmunds says: Rivian nailed the R2. It's competent, composed, easy to live with and full of little touches that give it real character.
2027 Rivian R2 First Drive Review: Full of Character and Easy to Like
We take a spin in the Rivian R2 Performance Launch Edition and come away quite impressed
— Park City, Utah
The 2027 Rivian R2 is the company's first foray into the heart of the EV market. The R1T and R1S are too large and expensive for most buyers, but the R2 hits a sweet spot. It costs between $45,000 and $60,000, goes head-to-head with Tesla, BMW, and more, and it's tasked with bringing the Rivian experience to a much wider swath of buyers. So it's a good thing that Rivian absolutely nailed it.
The R2 is not just a scaled-down R1S. This SUV is full of innovations, like simplified wiring that reduces overall cost and new electronics management hardware that makes the R2 easier to repair than Rivian's other products. The R2 boasts high-res cameras and sensors and will soon support point-to-point hands-free driving. And none of this comes at the expense of losing the same trucky, go-anywhere persona that's defined the Rivian brand.
Starting on the back foot when it comes to range and charging
The first 2027 Rivian R2 to hit the road is the Performance Launch Edition, which is what I'm testing today. An 87.9-kWh battery pack powers two electric motors, giving the R2 all-wheel drive. The Performance kicks out 656 horsepower and 609 lb-ft of torque. Pricing for the Launch Edition starts at $59,485, including the mandatory destination fee.
Launch edition R2s have a max range of 330 miles with the 21-inch wheels and all-season tires. Going for the optional all-terrain tires and 20-inch wheels drops that figure to 307 miles, per the EPA. That's frankly not all that competitive anymore. The Mercedes-Benz GLC EV, the BMW iX3 and a version of the Volvo EX60 all have range figures around the 400-mile mark.
Peak charge rate for the R2 is 210 kW, which is weak when you consider some of its competitors have 400-kW charging rates. The R2 does feature a native NACS port, though, granting you access to Tesla's Supercharger network, no adapter required. Rivian says that, with an adequate power source, the R2's battery can go from a 10% to 80% state of charge in just 29 minutes.
Two other versions of the R2 will be available later. The R2 Premium will start at $55,485, use the same battery, make a little less power, and deliver the same 330 miles of estimated range. The R2 Standard will cost $46,485, use a smaller battery pack and have less range, though Rivian hasn't said how much just yet.
Delivering on the drive
Despite being a little down on range and peak charge rates, the R2 does not lag behind the competition when it comes time to get up and go. This family SUV is seriously quick, even in its most conservative drive setting. Rivian says the R2 Performance can accelerate to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds — for context, that's nearly as quick as a Porsche 911. But despite the sports car quickness, throttle isn't an on/off switch. There's a progressive ramp-up in acceleration instead of a big smack right off the line. Well, except in Sport mode, which you really don't need to use.
After all, this isn't a sporty SUV. In all drive modes, the steering is light and somewhat slow to react to inputs. It also doesn't translate as much feedback from the road as Rivian's larger R1 models, making it harder to discern your level of grip. Honestly, the slow steering feels somewhat out of sync compared to the rest of the R2 because of how powerful and quick this SUV is.
Instead, the real revelation is the R2's ride quality. When it launched, the three-row Rivian R1S rode far too harshly for a family SUV. A refresh in 2025 softened things up a bit, and the smaller R2 is an even bigger step in the right direction. It's stable at all times, and road imperfections are neatly rounded off rather than being transmitted through to your spine.
But the R2 isn't an isolation chamber. The Pirelli all-season tires on my test car behave differently depending on road surface. In some cases they're dead silent, and on other patches of road there's a cacophony of road noise that drills straight into my eardrums. If you want an electric SUV with a more luxurious bent, you'll be better off in Volvo's new EX60 or the BMW iX3.
Another quirk: The blower motor for the air conditioning is shockingly loud. At full blast, it's loud enough to overpower a conversation. And despite this, the R2 doesn't cool down as quickly as you'd expect. I drove three different R2s while in Utah, and all of them presented the same issue.
Don't be afraid to hit the trails in your shiny new R2
Rivian admits that its EVs drive on pavement 99% of the time, so the company has to make compromises when it comes to its products' off-road abilities. The R2 won't be able to hang with the most hardcore versions of the Ford Bronco: There are no disconnecting sway bars for off-road articulation, and you can't raise the suspension or lock a differential for better grip. The R2 comes with 9.6 inches of ground clearance and you can fit it with all-terrain tires if you wish. That's it.
On a relatively easy off-road course made up mostly of two-track trails, shallow water crossings and gravel roads, the R2 does just fine. Even on a steep-ish climb over some craggy rocks, the steady flow of smooth electric torque makes crawling over obstacles a cinch. Plus, Rivian's excellent camera quality gives you a 360-degree view side by side with a front view, and the result is a lot of extra confidence as you lumber along. There is an elegance to off-roading in an EV that you can't help but appreciate.
Familiar feeling, inside and out
If there's any place where the R2 really has a "shrunken-down R1S" vibe, it's the interior. Yes, there are a few hard plastic surfaces in the name of cost-cutting, but the dashboard still features real wood, and the seats are comfortable and supportive. It's nice inside.
Like the R1 models, the Rivian R2 has two screens: one for the instruments and key driving info, and another for the infotainment. I'm happy to report Rivian hasn't gone overboard here. There's no passenger screen, and there are still physical controls for things like the turn signal, wipers and gear selector. I don't like that you have to direct the air vents via the center touchscreen, but the rest of Rivian's user experience is excellent.
Both screens have crisp resolution, and the processor that runs the in-car tech is fast, meaning the multimedia system quickly responds to inputs. Overall, Rivian's infotainment system is easy to learn after just a few hours. I also love that the graphics are fun to look at and give the R2 a clear personality. It's a nice change from the lifeless infotainment designs from Lexus, Tesla and plenty of others.
Because it's shaped like a brick, there is a ton of room inside the R2. The cabin is always flooded with light thanks to the glass roof, and there's plenty of head- and legroom for both the front and rear passengers. You also get great natural visibility because the windows are upright, the hood is flat and gives you a good sense of the car's size.
There are also two gloveboxes, plus plenty of space for gear in the back. The front trunk (frunk) is large enough to swallow a carry-on suitcase, and you can fit a big reusable water bottle in the door pocket. Added bonus: The rear window drops down into the tailgate, allowing you to get just that little bit closer to the great outdoors or make room for longer items.
Rivian got the R2 right
Rivian learned a lot from its R1 models when creating the R2. But all the refinement, late-night oil-burning and extra attention to detail haven't led to an industry-shattering machine. In fact, the R2 is so competent it borders on mundane. It won't wow you with that thin veneer of "the future" that so many automakers seem to be selling, and it isn't trying to out-gimmick its competition. Don't mistake that for criticism; this is a good thing.
The R2 takes Rivian's essence and distills it into a more approachable, affordable SUV. The R2 is a normal car for everyday people, and it will fit neatly around most of their needs. That's exactly what the R2 needs to be in order to succeed.