- What's new: The bZ is the updated version of Toyota's bZ4X electric crossover.
- Why it matters: In our real-world range test, the bZ beat its EPA-estimated range by 17 miles and was 11.4% more efficient than expected.
- Edmunds says: Toyota offers several EVs alongside the bZ — including the C-HR and bZ Woodland — and you really can't go wrong with any of 'em.
The 2026 Toyota bZ Went 331 Miles in Our Real-World Range Test
In its XLE FWD Plus trim, the 2026 Toyota bZ showed impressive range and overall efficiency
The 2026 Toyota bZ XLE Plus beat its EPA range estimate in the Edmunds EV Range Test, traveling 331 miles on a full charge. That's 17 miles farther than the XLE Plus FWD's official 314-mile rating, or a 5.4% gain. The result looks even better when efficiency is part of the conversation. The EPA says this version of the bZ should consume 26 kWh of electricity per 100 miles, but we observed 23.3 kWh per 100 miles on our test route. That's a 11.4% improvement over the EPA estimate.
The front-wheel-drive bZ XLE Plus pairs Toyota's larger 74.7-kWh battery with a 221-horsepower motor and sits at the top of the regular bZ lineup for official range. This is the version people are most likely to buy if long-distance confidence is the priority, and our data suggests it has a little extra cushion beyond the window sticker, which is always good.
How we range test
The Edmunds EV Range Test is designed to give you the most accurate representation of a car's real-world range. Rather than getting on the freeway, setting the cruise control at 70 mph, and driving until the battery is depleted, we follow a strict route made up of 60% city and 40% highway driving, with an average speed of 40 mph. This better represents the actual driving buyers do day to day. We also stay within 5 mph of all posted speed limits, drive each car in its most efficient drive setting, and keep the climate control on auto at 72 degrees.
How does the Toyota bZ stack up?
The renamed bZ arrived for 2026 with more range, more power, and easier access to public fast charging than the old bZ4X it replaced. Against key rivals in Edmunds' testing, the electric crossover's 331-mile result puts it in strong company. It trails the front-wheel-drive Chevy Equinox EV, which went 356 miles, and it is just behind the 2026 Tesla Model Y Standard at 337 miles. But this version of the bZ finished ahead of several other compact electric SUVs we have tested, including the Honda Prologue Elite AWD at 320 miles, the single-motor Volkswagen ID 4 Pro S at 299 miles, and the Nissan Ariya at 265 miles.
Looking at efficiency, our recorded 23.3 kWh/100 miles in the bZ is notably lower than the 28.9 kWh/100 miles observed in the Equinox EV and the 29.8 kWh/100 miles recorded in the ID 4 Pro S. Even allowing for differences in trim, tires and drivetrain, that is the kind of result that suggests the Toyota is not just competitive on range but also impressively frugal with the energy in its battery. And this is probably the most accurate measurement of how good an EV actually is.
The bZ also got some important charging upgrades for 2026, including a Tesla-style NACS port, an 11-kW onboard AC charger, and DC fast-charging capability that Toyota says can take the battery from 10% to 80% in about 30 minutes under ideal conditions. Beyond that, XLE models come standard with a 14-inch touchscreen, heated front seats, dual wireless phone chargers, and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0. Prices for this tested version start at $39,350.