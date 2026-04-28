The 2026 Toyota bZ Went 331 Miles in Our Real-World Range Test

How we range test

The Edmunds EV Range Test is designed to give you the most accurate representation of a car's real-world range. Rather than getting on the freeway, setting the cruise control at 70 mph, and driving until the battery is depleted, we follow a strict route made up of 60% city and 40% highway driving, with an average speed of 40 mph. This better represents the actual driving buyers do day to day. We also stay within 5 mph of all posted speed limits, drive each car in its most efficient drive setting, and keep the climate control on auto at 72 degrees.

How does the Toyota bZ stack up?

The renamed bZ arrived for 2026 with more range, more power, and easier access to public fast charging than the old bZ4X it replaced. Against key rivals in Edmunds' testing, the electric crossover's 331-mile result puts it in strong company. It trails the front-wheel-drive Chevy Equinox EV, which went 356 miles, and it is just behind the 2026 Tesla Model Y Standard at 337 miles. But this version of the bZ finished ahead of several other compact electric SUVs we have tested, including the Honda Prologue Elite AWD at 320 miles, the single-motor Volkswagen ID 4 Pro S at 299 miles, and the Nissan Ariya at 265 miles.

Looking at efficiency, our recorded 23.3 kWh/100 miles in the bZ is notably lower than the 28.9 kWh/100 miles observed in the Equinox EV and the 29.8 kWh/100 miles recorded in the ID 4 Pro S. Even allowing for differences in trim, tires and drivetrain, that is the kind of result that suggests the Toyota is not just competitive on range but also impressively frugal with the energy in its battery. And this is probably the most accurate measurement of how good an EV actually is.