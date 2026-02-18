The C-HR's range numbers are decent, too. The EPA estimates up to 287 miles of range if you stick with the standard 18-inch wheels, decreasing to 273 miles if you opt for the larger 20-inch wheels. Yes, most shoppers like to see a range number north of 300 miles these days — something that the Tesla Model Y achieves. That said, the C-HR does come with a Tesla-style NACS charging port, so you can plug in at a Supercharger without an adapter. We’ll put the C-HR through both the Edmunds EV Range Test and Edmunds EV Charging Test in the near future.

This little nugget drives much better than I anticipated. Along some truly spectacular mountain roads around Ojai, California, the C-HR feels spry and — dare I say — fun. It shares most of its chassis hardware with the bZ and bZ Woodland, but Toyota tuned the C-HR to be stiffer, giving it a sportier vibe. The C-HR has no problem carrying decent speed through winding corners, with ample power delivered smoothly. This crossover only has one driving mode, though — you'd figure there'd at least be a more lively sport setting on an EV geared toward engagement.

The best thing about the C-HR is its ride quality. Even with the larger 20-inch wheels, this EV feels great over bumps in the road. The C-HR will be very comfortable as a daily commuter — assuming you don't need to use the back seats.