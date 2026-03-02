- The Trailseeker is the largest of three similarly sized Subaru electric SUVs, the others being the Uncharted and the Solterra.
- All models come with a 375-horsepower dual-motor powertrain that provides all-wheel drive.
- A conventional SUV shape allows it to carry more gear.
2026 Subaru Trailseeker First Drive Review: Big But Bland
Its solitary bright spot is its larger cargo hold ...
For efficiency reasons, automakers tend to give their EVs wind-cheating profiles — the more slippery the shape, the more range the vehicle can squeeze out of its battery. In many if not most electric SUVs, this results in a fastback-like hatch that looks cool and satisfies the aero engineers but compromises cargo space. Subaru's angular Solterra is a good example. The Subaru Trailseeker I recently drove fixes that capacity issue with a more squared-off rear end.
A Solterra with storage
In most ways, this model is simply a longer Solterra (which is itself a longer version of Subaru's new Uncharted e-utility). Their wheelbase measurements match, and they have the same front- and rear-seat passenger space, on the tighter end of the spectrum compared to other compact SUVs. Aside from some styling differences, the Solterra and Trailseeker diverge most once you get past the rear doors, which are shared between the models.
Two additional side windows at the back of the Trailseeker let in more light and reduce the size of the blind spots compared to the Solterra. The cargo area is boxier, which lets you fit more or bulkier items. Subaru says the Trailseeker's hold will accommodate a full-size dog crate, whereas the Solterra's rakish hatch won't allow it. (In my family, the dogs ride in the back seat, but you get the point.) Seats-down cargo volume maxes out at 74 cubic feet in the big guy, 63.5 cubes in the smaller one. The Trailseeker's hatch opening is a smidge wider as well.
Standard raised roof rails can more easily accommodate whatever trail-seeking gear you want to stow up there — the Solterra's are more streamlined, sitting directly on the roof. There's one more important feature you'll find on the rear of the Trailseeker but not its EV brethren: a wiper for the back glass. If you drive anywhere that weather and dirt occur, that alone may be worth the extra cost over a Solterra.
Familiar specs
Every Trailseeker has a pair of motors good for 375 horsepower and all-wheel drive. (The Solterra comes in 233-hp and 338-hp strengths.) Subaru cites a 4.4-second 0 to 60 mph time here; the more powerful version of the Solterra is supposed to do the same in just under 5 seconds.
A 74.7-kWh battery pack is fed through a Tesla-style NACS port and hits a relatively low max of 150 kW, although Subaru says it prioritized a higher average charge rate over a big peak number. Going from 10% to 80% takes a claimed 28 minutes. The pack itself is relatively small, but that does keep weight down below that of most rivals. Range is 281 miles on the smaller-wheeled base model and 274 miles for the two trims wearing 20-inchers. Even with its sleeker shape, the most efficient Solterra only manages an EPA range estimate 7 miles higher.
What makes a Subaru a Subaru
Subaru happily points out that its engineering team was responsible for more of the Trailseeker than the Solterra or Uncharted, and this larger electric SUV comes out of a Subaru plant instead of one of Toyota's. (The same is true for Toyota's version, the bZ Woodland.) That said, both companies still had to agree on the final shared products.
A more evolved version of the all-wheel-drive system used on the smaller e-SUVs adds logic to consider left and right traction differences in addition to front and rear. The Trailseeker can also vary its regen braking front to rear, whereas the other two have a fixed 70:30 split. That could help it recoup more energy when slowing.
The driving experience is very similar to the Solterra's as well. Steering the Trailseeker is light and easy but doesn't reveal much about the road surface. Ride comfort is decent with the occasional sharp impact coming through, somewhat of a Subaru trait. A 14-inch center touchscreen is standard and incorporates dials for temperature adjustment. The gauge display is small and poorly organized, with a jumble of distracting icons appearing when safety systems are switched on. The all-black background does nothing to differentiate one piece of information from another.
More for just a little more
The Trailseeker is clearly a better choice than its slightly smaller sibling. More cargo space, a rear wiper, higher output, and (most likely) better acceleration cost just an additional $1,500 and a slight drop in range. Plus, the Trailseeker's $41,445 starting price is more than five grand lower than the Toyota bZ Woodland's, albeit with a bit less standard equipment.
Still, like the Solterra, the Trailseeker isn't very competitive in the growing world of small electric SUVs. Others are more fun to drive, offer better range, and accelerate and charge quicker. But that's all moot if you can't fit your stuff in the back.