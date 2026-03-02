2026 Subaru Trailseeker First Drive Review: Big But Bland

A Solterra with storage

In most ways, this model is simply a longer Solterra (which is itself a longer version of Subaru's new Uncharted e-utility). Their wheelbase measurements match, and they have the same front- and rear-seat passenger space, on the tighter end of the spectrum compared to other compact SUVs. Aside from some styling differences, the Solterra and Trailseeker diverge most once you get past the rear doors, which are shared between the models.

Two additional side windows at the back of the Trailseeker let in more light and reduce the size of the blind spots compared to the Solterra. The cargo area is boxier, which lets you fit more or bulkier items. Subaru says the Trailseeker's hold will accommodate a full-size dog crate, whereas the Solterra's rakish hatch won't allow it. (In my family, the dogs ride in the back seat, but you get the point.) Seats-down cargo volume maxes out at 74 cubic feet in the big guy, 63.5 cubes in the smaller one. The Trailseeker's hatch opening is a smidge wider as well.

Standard raised roof rails can more easily accommodate whatever trail-seeking gear you want to stow up there — the Solterra's are more streamlined, sitting directly on the roof. There's one more important feature you'll find on the rear of the Trailseeker but not its EV brethren: a wiper for the back glass. If you drive anywhere that weather and dirt occur, that alone may be worth the extra cost over a Solterra.