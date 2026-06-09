That is mercifully not the case with the Subaru Outback, which comes standard with a 12.1-inch touchscreen with a crisp display and high-resolution graphics. It also loads significantly faster than the screens on previous Subaru models and it's more responsive, too. It comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and it mostly displays those quite well.

"This tech is worlds better," wrote script writer Duncan Brady. "Mostly because it actually works. Relatively responsive, laid out intuitively — perfectly acceptable infotainment here. It's nothing crazy; I wouldn't call it segment-leading and doesn't have any features that really stand out. But Subaru took what was the best reason not to buy one of its cars and made it into a nonissue."

That was echoed by post-production producer David Lucio, who wrote: "The infotainment was excellent and so much better than what was previously in Subarus. It connected to my phone quickly and accurately every time, no issues with CarPlay, and I was able to navigate and listen to my music or podcasts with ease."