The 2023 Toyota GR Supra Is Definitely Getting a Manual Transmission

When the new Toyota Supra came out, it was packing a 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engine and was rear-wheel drive, better to drive than the BMW Z4 it shares its parts with, and affordable too. But one thing was missing and, no, it wasn't the four-cylinder option that came along with the 2021 refresh. No, it was actually three pedals and a stick. For months we've been hearing murmurs, and it turns out the rumors were true: The 2023 Toyota GR Supra will offer an optional manual transmission.

Toyota hasn't said much else about the new transmission. Instead it simply confirmed the existence of the three-pedal option, saying the car will get an "all-new, tailor-made" manual. That might not sound like much, but the fact that it's all-new is a very good thing. For one, it means that the manual in the GR Supra will not be a carryover from BMW's parts bin. Why is that so important? Because, for a long time now, BMW's manuals have been relatively unsatisfactory to use — the action of BMW's shifter often feels different from gate to gate, ranging from smooth and slick to notchy and nasty. The fact that the Supra's manual will be an all-new unit is both fantastic and hardly believable.