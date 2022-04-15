The 2023 Toyota GR Supra Is Definitely Getting a Manual Transmission

- The Supra is getting a manual transmission.
- Enthusiasts, rejoice: Your gearbox of choice is here!
- But the question remains: Will this save Supra sales?
When the new Toyota Supra came out, it was packing a 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engine and was rear-wheel drive, better to drive than the BMW Z4 it shares its parts with, and affordable too. But one thing was missing and, no, it wasn't the four-cylinder option that came along with the 2021 refresh. No, it was actually three pedals and a stick. For months we've been hearing murmurs, and it turns out the rumors were true: The 2023 Toyota GR Supra will offer an optional manual transmission.
Toyota hasn't said much else about the new transmission. Instead it simply confirmed the existence of the three-pedal option, saying the car will get an "all-new, tailor-made" manual. That might not sound like much, but the fact that it's all-new is a very good thing. For one, it means that the manual in the GR Supra will not be a carryover from BMW's parts bin. Why is that so important? Because, for a long time now, BMW's manuals have been relatively unsatisfactory to use — the action of BMW's shifter often feels different from gate to gate, ranging from smooth and slick to notchy and nasty. The fact that the Supra's manual will be an all-new unit is both fantastic and hardly believable.
Toyota's teaser photo also confirmed that manual-equipped GR Supras will get a new red-colored badge to differentiate them from automatic Supras. But that's it. We still don't know if both models will be getting the stick. As a refresher, the GR Supra 2.0 comes with a turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 255 horsepower and a 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six that makes a far more hearty 382 horsepower. Rumors suggest it will only be available on the higher-powered 3.0-liter model while the base GR Supra will have to settle for the automatic alone, and we say that's just fine.
What's frankly more shocking than all of this is that Toyota listened to its customers and went and did the work to make a brand-new manual. With the manual-only GR Corolla, manual GR86, and row-your-own GR Supra fleshing out the company's sports car lineup, Toyota might just be back to its heyday. Will this revive Supra sales, a car that Toyota was once offering cashback on? Time will tell.
