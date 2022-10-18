2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T First Look: Spilling the T

At first, the T looks like a bunch of option packages from the base Carrera bundled up under a new submodel. After all, there's no more power than the standard car — the Carrera T makes the same 379 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of peak torque the standard 911 does. But that's the thing about the Carrera T, it's not about power.

The most noticeable change, aside from the new badging on the exterior of the car, will probably be that the Carrera T lacks a back seat (though it can be added back in for those who want to stick their toddlers in the back). The lack of a back seat, thinner glass, and less sound-deadening material all result in a reported 100-pound weight loss compared to the base 911. The new T also comes with a seven-speed manual gearbox as standard, whereas the base 911 can only be equipped with the PDK (Porsche's eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox). The PDK is available as an option on the Carrera, but our recommendation for enthusiast cars like this is to stick with the third pedal.