2022 GMC Hummer EV Revealed: The Hummer Revival Will Be Silent

How Much and When?

The first model to debut will be the top-of-the-line Hummer EV3X, with production expected to start in late 2021 on the special Edition 1 launch version. Starting at a sobering $99,995, this variant boasts three electric motors, torque vectoring and a "Watts to Freedom" drive mode that whisks the Hummer EV to 60 mph in 3 seconds, which, for those scoring at home, makes it about seven times quicker than a Hummer H1. The Hummer EV3X also inherits some good stuff from lower-trim models, including an adaptive air suspension with Extract Mode (which raises the vehicle's body by approximately 6 inches to get over the hump) and a novel "CrabWalk" four-wheel-steering system in case you'd like to drive diagonally — for example, through a tight spot on a rocky trail.