2022 GMC Hummer EV Revealed: The Hummer Revival Will Be Silent
Waste Not, Watt Not
- GMC just pulled the wraps off the revived Hummer nameplate to reveal an all-electric pickup truck — and we're impressed.
- Starting production in late 2021, the all-electric 2022 GMC Hummer EV will generate 1,000 hp, reach 60 mph in only 3 seconds and have at least 350 miles of range, per manufacturer estimates.
- The new Hummer EV is also a tech powerhouse, featuring the Super Cruise self-driving system, plenty of off-road apps, and up to 18 camera views.
- The available four-wheel-steering system includes a CrabWalk feature that allows the vehicle to be driven diagonally.
The Hummer and Humvee names first rose to prominence in the 1980s, when AM General's replacement for the venerable Jeep entered service for the U.S. military. A civilian model soon followed — known as the H1 — but the Hummer brand didn't get real traction in the marketplace until GM acquired it in 1999 and brought out the H2 and H3 Hummer models. Based on GM's existing truck and SUV platforms, the H2 and H3 were vastly more civilized on the road, but they became poster children for wastefulness and vanity amid the Great Recession of 2008.
That was then, however, and now there's the all-new 2022 GMC Hummer EV. Producing exactly zero emissions, it's an all-electric truck that's packed with serious performance, off-road potential, new technology and, get this, three removable roof panels. The overall styling brings to mind its predecessors, though. So does the price.
How Much and When?
The first model to debut will be the top-of-the-line Hummer EV3X, with production expected to start in late 2021 on the special Edition 1 launch version. Starting at a sobering $99,995, this variant boasts three electric motors, torque vectoring and a "Watts to Freedom" drive mode that whisks the Hummer EV to 60 mph in 3 seconds, which, for those scoring at home, makes it about seven times quicker than a Hummer H1. The Hummer EV3X also inherits some good stuff from lower-trim models, including an adaptive air suspension with Extract Mode (which raises the vehicle's body by approximately 6 inches to get over the hump) and a novel "CrabWalk" four-wheel-steering system in case you'd like to drive diagonally — for example, through a tight spot on a rocky trail.
Putting aside the Edition 1, which will retail for $112,595 and come only in white with special badging, the regular Hummer EV3X will be available in fall 2022. In the spring of 2023, the midgrade EV2X arrives with a starting price of $89,995 that includes the air suspension and CrabWalk but excludes the third motor, with unspecified effects on acceleration and range. Finally, the entry-level two-motor Hummer EV2 will debut in the spring of 2024 sans air ride and CrabWalk.
Can an EV Really Go Off-Road?
We'll have to see, but the specs certainly look promising. The Hummer EV will have substantial underbody armoring to protect the battery pack in the floor of the vehicle, while 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler All Territory MT tires come standard and 37-inch rubber can be accommodated. GMC claims the Hummer EV can scale 18-inch vertical obstacles and ford water up to 2 feet deep.
Helping to navigate treacherous terrain are a vast array of spotter cameras, affording up to 18 different views around the vehicle, including underneath. There will also be an abundance of built-in apps to relay all vital off-road information (pitch, roll, tire pressures, differential engagement, etc.).
Is It Really a Truck?
Sort of. The Hummer EV has a rather short pickup truck bed, not unlike GM-built crossover trucks like the Chevrolet Avalanche that were produced up until 2013. In the back is a version of GMC's MultiPro tailgate that allows for many different configurations to make cargo access and transport easier.
Like the Jeep Wrangler and forthcoming Ford Bronco, the Hummer EV features removable roof panels for a clear view of the sky above. The Hummer's panels are clear, however, and can be stowed in the front trunk (a.k.a. "frunk"). Also, the Hummer EV will quite probably have the most removable roof panels in the business, featuring a targa-style single panel in front and a pair of T-tops above the second row.
Edmunds Says
We're excited to see, test and evaluate the new Hummer EV for ourselves. The combination of all-electric power, off-road capabilities and lots of innovations could very well be a game-changer for lifestyle trucks in the future. But the price is gasp-worthy for many truck shoppers, who might find some of GMC's claims too good to be true. We expect plenty more news in the lead-up to full production, so keep it locked on our Hummer EV page for the latest updates.